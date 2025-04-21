Karishma Kohli Weds Mikhail Yawalkar - Here's More About The Director Who Proudly Embraces Her Vitiligo Journey

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karishma Kohli, who tied the knot with actor Mikhail Yawalkar last month, is winning hearts online for choosing an offbeat, non-traditional ice factory wedding. Social media is buzzing with dreamy glimpses from the celebration, and netizens can't get enough of the couple's bold and beautiful way of rewriting wedding norms. Known for her work in films and web series, as well as her inspiring personal journey with vitiligo, Karishma's wedding was a reflection of her fearless spirit and individuality.

A Director Who Chose Her Own Fairytale

Karishma Kohli, daughter of veteran filmmaker Sandesh 'Kuku' Kohli and best friend to Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, grew up resisting the typical fairytales. As a child, she disliked Disney movies, finding it difficult to relate to the idea of a prince arriving on horseback to rescue a damsel in distress. However, her perspective shifted as she grew older, with one film moment standing out - Julia Roberts in Runaway Bride, riding a horse in a wedding gown. That image, bold and untraditional, stayed with Karishma.

"I'm Sikh but ever since I can remember, I visualised myself in a white gown and not a red lehenga for my wedding," she shared in an interview with a magazine. Over the years, what that dream gown represented also evolved, especially after she was diagnosed with vitiligo at the age of 30 while shooting ads in New York City.

Waking up one morning to find patches on her lip and chest marked the beginning of a long, emotionally and physically taxing journey. For nearly a decade, Karishma tried everything from steroids to restrictive naturopathy diets and even painful stem-cell treatments in an attempt to stop the spread of vitiligo. But life had other plans.

A Turning Point in the Pandemic

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a deeply personal incident reshaped Karishma's relationship with her skin. Her mother was diagnosed with cancer and was prescribed the same medication Karishma had been using to control her vitiligo. It was a shocking moment of clarity for the filmmaker. "I realised I couldn't keep doing this to myself," she said. After years of treatments and hiding behind full-sleeve clothes and closed shoes, Karishma made the decision to stop the medication and embrace her skin just as it was.

When her mother passed away, Karishma retreated to Goa, grieving and vulnerable. It was there, in the 2020 lockdown, that a mutual friend introduced her to actor Mikhail Yawalkar. Despite her emotional state, the connection was undeniable. After a casual dinner with friends, Mikhail gathered the courage to ask Karishma out for coffee two days later - and their story took off from there.

About Mikhail Yawalkar

Mikhail Yawalkar, who began his acting career as a child artist in Bible Ki Kahaniyan (1993), later trained at the Barry John Acting Studio and appeared in several short films as an actor, co-director, and producer. His debut Bollywood film was Mardaani (2014), where he played Inspector Balwinder Singh Sodhi. Recently, he appeared in Sidharth Malhotra's action thriller Yodha.

For Mikhail, falling in love with Karishma was as natural as it was unexpected. "I've seen her body change, and I've had the closest perspective, if I may say that," said the actor. "It was eye-opening for me, but once you're exposed to it, you realise it's more common than you think. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would marry someone with vitiligo, but I would not have it any other way. For me, Karishma is Karishma because of her vitiligo. I think it adds to her beauty, and she pulls it off like no other. She owns it," he added.

Karishma on Choosing a White Wedding

When it came time to plan their wedding, Karishma was clear about one thing - she wanted a gown that reflected both her emotions and her unique, evolving identity. "It certainly helps to see myself as beautiful when I have a partner who finds me and my skin sexy," she said. From years of hiding and battling the condition to now openly celebrating it, Karishma's wedding dress wasn't just an outfit - it was a statement of self-acceptance and triumph.