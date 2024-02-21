Kareena-Saif's Son Jeh Is All Smiles at His Birthday Bash; Ranbir Kapoor with Daughter Raha Arrive

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are celebrating their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's third birthday on Wednesday. The adorable little one is receiving an outpouring of love from family and friends, establishing himself as a star already, captivating everyone with his innocence and charm effortlessly.

Recently, a video of Jeh making his entry at the birthday party venue has surfaced online. Another video shows Ranbir Kapoor arriving at the party with his daughter, Raha.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, birthday boy Jeh was spotted at the venue, looking precious in a white shirt paired with a black jacket, patiently posing for paparazzi and then joyfully running towards his mother. Additionally, a video captures glimpses of Taimur arriving at the party in his school uniform along with his friends.

One more video that has captured the attention of the people is Ranbir's arrival for the birthday bash with his daughter Raha. The actor was seen in a dark blue shirt paired with beige pants and matching shoes.

In another video, Kareena and Saif are captured stepping out of their car, striking poses for shutterbugs while holding hands and displaying their radiant smiles. Kareena dressed up in a yellow t-shirt paired with blue jeans and layered them with a green blazer, exuding a cool vibe. Saif, on the other hand, opted for a simple yet charming look in a blue kurta paired with white pajamas. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, followed by the birth of Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.