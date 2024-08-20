Kareena Kapoor Steals Spotlight as She Takes on a Daunting Case in the Buckingham Murders Teaser

Hyderabad: The buzz around the upcoming suspense thriller, The Buckingham Murders, has intensified with the release of its latest teaser. Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor, the film promises to be a gripping experience for audiences. Kapoor takes on a challenging role as a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, embarks on a harrowing investigation into the murder of the 10-year-old in picturesque Buckinghamshire.

The teaser encapsulates the film’s eerie and suspenseful tone, showcasing Kapoor's character grappling with personal grief while navigating a maze of suspects in a tight-knit community. The film explores the emotional and psychological turmoil of a mother trying to balance her role as a detective with her own profound loss.

Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, The Buckingham Murders is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films, with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor also serving as producers. Notably, this film marks Kareena Kapoor's debut as a producer.

In a 2023 interview with a news portal, Kapoor revealed that her portrayal of the detective was inspired by Kate Winslet's character in Mare of Easttown. "I love Mare of Easttown, and when Hansal approached me, I was excited about the opportunity. We've shaped the character with some influence from that role," Kapoor explained.

Alongside Kapoor, the cast includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. In addition to The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor is set to star in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film, which also features Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, is the third installment in the successful Singham franchise, following Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The Buckingham Murders is set to hit theaters on September 13, 2024.