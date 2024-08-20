ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Steals Spotlight as She Takes on a Daunting Case in the Buckingham Murders Teaser

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

The teaser for The Buckingham Murders has heightened excitement for the film, starring Kareena Kapoor as a grieving detective investigating her child's murder. Directed by Hansal Mehta and inspired by Mare of Easttown, the film also marks Kapoor’s debut as a producer.

Kareena Kapoor Steals Spotlight as She Takes on a Daunting Case in the Buckingham Murders Teaser
Kareena Kapoor Steals Spotlight as She Takes on a Daunting Case in the Buckingham Murders Teaser (Poster)

Hyderabad: The buzz around the upcoming suspense thriller, The Buckingham Murders, has intensified with the release of its latest teaser. Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor, the film promises to be a gripping experience for audiences. Kapoor takes on a challenging role as a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, embarks on a harrowing investigation into the murder of the 10-year-old in picturesque Buckinghamshire.

The teaser encapsulates the film’s eerie and suspenseful tone, showcasing Kapoor's character grappling with personal grief while navigating a maze of suspects in a tight-knit community. The film explores the emotional and psychological turmoil of a mother trying to balance her role as a detective with her own profound loss.

Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, The Buckingham Murders is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films, with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor also serving as producers. Notably, this film marks Kareena Kapoor's debut as a producer.

In a 2023 interview with a news portal, Kapoor revealed that her portrayal of the detective was inspired by Kate Winslet's character in Mare of Easttown. "I love Mare of Easttown, and when Hansal approached me, I was excited about the opportunity. We've shaped the character with some influence from that role," Kapoor explained.

Alongside Kapoor, the cast includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. In addition to The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor is set to star in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film, which also features Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, is the third installment in the successful Singham franchise, following Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The Buckingham Murders is set to hit theaters on September 13, 2024.

Read More

  1. 'Happy Birthday To The Love Of My Life': Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Saif Ali Khan's 54th With Then-And-Now Pics From Greece
  2. OTT Watchlist for This Week: Top Picks Including Panchayat Season 3, Crew, The Goat Life
  3. Nayanthara Replaces Kareena Kapoor to Play Lead Role in Yash's Toxic; Reports

Hyderabad: The buzz around the upcoming suspense thriller, The Buckingham Murders, has intensified with the release of its latest teaser. Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor, the film promises to be a gripping experience for audiences. Kapoor takes on a challenging role as a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, embarks on a harrowing investigation into the murder of the 10-year-old in picturesque Buckinghamshire.

The teaser encapsulates the film’s eerie and suspenseful tone, showcasing Kapoor's character grappling with personal grief while navigating a maze of suspects in a tight-knit community. The film explores the emotional and psychological turmoil of a mother trying to balance her role as a detective with her own profound loss.

Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, The Buckingham Murders is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films, with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor also serving as producers. Notably, this film marks Kareena Kapoor's debut as a producer.

In a 2023 interview with a news portal, Kapoor revealed that her portrayal of the detective was inspired by Kate Winslet's character in Mare of Easttown. "I love Mare of Easttown, and when Hansal approached me, I was excited about the opportunity. We've shaped the character with some influence from that role," Kapoor explained.

Alongside Kapoor, the cast includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. In addition to The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor is set to star in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film, which also features Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, is the third installment in the successful Singham franchise, following Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The Buckingham Murders is set to hit theaters on September 13, 2024.

Read More

  1. 'Happy Birthday To The Love Of My Life': Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Saif Ali Khan's 54th With Then-And-Now Pics From Greece
  2. OTT Watchlist for This Week: Top Picks Including Panchayat Season 3, Crew, The Goat Life
  3. Nayanthara Replaces Kareena Kapoor to Play Lead Role in Yash's Toxic; Reports

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KAREENA KAPOOR KHANTHE BUCKINGHAM MURDERSHANSAL MEHTAKAREENA KAPOOR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.