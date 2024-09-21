Kareena Kapoor Slays in Red as She Turns 44, Garners Birthday Love from Priyanka Chopra and Others

Hyderabad: As Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 44 on September 21, excitement is in the air. The Bollywood icon began the celebrations on her birthday eve and treated her fans with a series of stunning photos on Instagram that perfectly capture her vibrant spirit.

In a captivating carousel of three images, Kareena showcases her signature style. The first is a candid black-and-white shot of her surrounded by vibrant balloons, radiating joy. The next photo offers a glimpse of her glamorous outfit, still in monochrome, creating an air of mystery. The standout image, however, features her in a striking red off-shoulder dress and elegant heels, embodying the allure of a birthday celebration.

She captioned the post simply, "Bringing in my birthday," along with a red heart emoji. As soon as she posted, a flood of warm wishes from fellow celebrities poured in. Priyanka Chopra shared her affection with a sweet message: "Happy birthday bebo," accompanied by a heart-eyed emoticon.

Other stars like Manish Malhotra and Kareena's close friend Natasha Poonawalla also joined in with heartfelt greetings. Nimrat Kaur described her as a "timeless icon," while Poonawalla added a crown emoji and wrote, "Birthday!!!! Love you!"

This birthday is particularly special for Kareena, as 2024 is shaping up to be a big year for her. Following the recent release of her film, The Buckingham Murders, which also marks her production debut. She is set to star in Singham Again, which will hit the screens in November. This action-packed film, directed by Rohit Shetty, boasts a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.