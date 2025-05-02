WAVES 2025 Sets Course For Future Storytelling, Says Kareena; Aamir Emphasises On More Theatres In India

Hyderabad: The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, an ambitious initiative by the Government of India, kicked off on May 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, bringing together some of the biggest names in cinema, technology, and business.

Among the highlights of the summit was participation by Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a panel discussion focusing on India's growing global entertainment influence. Through her social media post, the actor shared a sense of pride and gratitude over being able to represent India on such a coveted platform.

"So honoured to be part of a panel discussion at the WAVES Summit, where India isn't just part of the global entertainment conversation, we're driving it. India is fast emerging as a superpower in the global entertainment industry, and this is the beginning of a creative movement that will define the future. #WAVESummit @mib_india wavesummitindia," Kapoor posted on Instagram. Looking stunning in a blue floral saree, Kapoor posted classy photos from the event.

Terming it as a "creative movement," the Veere Di Wedding and Udta Punjab actor said India is not just a follower of world trends in entertainment but is now driving them. She praised the summit for highlighting India's potential as a creative superpower and setting the course for future storytelling, content, and innovation.

On Day 2 of WAVES 2025, superstar Aamir Khan participated in a session titled "Studios of the Future: Putting India on the World Studio Map". He spotlighted a critical gap in India's entertainment infrastructure - the lack of cinema screens.

"My belief is that we need to have a lot more theatres in India and theatres of different kinds. There are districts and vast areas in the country which don't have a single theatre. Whatever issues we have faced over the decades are just about having more screens," said Aamir.

Citing statistics, Aamir pointed out the stark contrast between India and countries like the United States and China. "We have around 10,000 screens. In the US, which has one-third of our population, there are 40,000. China has 90,000 screens." He further noted that half of India's screens are located in the southern states, with only around 5,000 available for Hindi films.

Aamir expressed concern that only a small portion of India's population has access to theatrical releases. "Only two per cent of the population in our country, which is recognised as a film-loving country, watches our biggest hits in theatres. Where is the rest - 98 per cent - watching a movie?" he asked, noting that many regions, like Konkan, lack theatres entirely.

The actor also criticised the shrinking window between theatrical and OTT releases, saying it discourages audiences from going to cinemas. "You are killing your own business... Earlier, films would come in theatres and a year later on satellite. Then it became eight, and six months later, on satellite. So, as an audience I've a choice: I can watch the film in the theatre or I can wait for six months and watch it on satellite," he said.

While addressing issues around distribution and access, Aamir acknowledged the government's efforts in launching WAVES and fostering a dialogue between policymakers and the entertainment industry. He said, "This is the first time that any government has applied their mind and emotions and said, 'Let's do something in media and entertainment. Let's make that powerful. Let's make India a leader in that'."

He added, "It's a very welcome start, and with the correct kind of dialogue that we have with the government, we can actually come out with certain policies that have a deep and far-reaching impact on the business in the creative fields."

WAVES 2025 spans four days, from May 1 to May 4, and is being hailed as one of the most anticipated entertainment events of the year. The summit focuses on the creator economy, encompassing sectors such as films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, and emerging technologies.

Besides Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan, the summit features industry giants including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, SS Rajamouli, Hema Malini, Chiranjeevi, Vicky Kaushal, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The first two days are focused on cinema and filmmaking, while the latter half of the event will include business meetings and public participation.