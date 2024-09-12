Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders To Hit Theatres In Hindi And Hinglish Versions

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to enthral the audience in theatres with her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders. The crime mystery thriller directed by Hansal Mehta, which is scheduled to hit the silver screens tomorrow, September 13, will be released in Hindi and Hinglish versions in an effort to reach a broader audience.

For the Hinglish version, Hansal has carefully selected actors from the local region, which contributes to a genuine accent and feel. However, recognising that some viewers may find this blend of languages somewhat challenging, they have decided to produce an additional Hindi version for better understanding.

To maximise accessibility, the makers have adopted a strategy where half of the theatre screens will showcase the Hinglish version, while the remaining half will present the Hindi version. This approach reflects the makers' dedication to ensuring that the film can be enjoyed by the widest possible audience.

The trailer of The Buckingham Murders reveals Kareena stepping into the role of a detective and mother who, after suffering the tragic loss of her child, takes on the investigation of a murder involving a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. The cast also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in prominent roles.

Penned by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, The Buckingham Murders is produced under the banners of Mahana Films and TBM Films, backed by Balaji Telefilms. Notably, the film marks the production debut of Kareena, alongside Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.