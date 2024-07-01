Kareena Kapoor's Production Debut The Buckingham Murders Get Release Date - New Poster Out

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has a slew of exciting projects lined up for release this year. Among them are Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which has been generating significant buzz among fans. The wait for updates on the latter has finally been over, as the makers have announced the film's release date, sending fans into a frenzy.

On Monday, July 1, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Balaji Motion Pictures took to social media to share two captivating posters from The Buckingham Murders. The posters feature Kareena in a bold, promising avatar, heightening the anticipation surrounding the film. The latest update is the revelation of the release date, with the film set to hit theatres on September 13, 2024.

The Instagram post by Balaji Motion Pictures read, "We’re thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024. Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhan." The film's poster has undoubtedly created a stir, offering a glimpse into its dark, intense world and leaving audiences eager to unravel the secrets of the murder mystery.

Written by the trio Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, The Buckingham Murders also features Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen. The film is a collaborative effort between Balaji Telefilms, TBM Films, and producers Shobha Kapoor, Ekta R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan herself. With its release date finally locked in, fans can barely contain their excitement for this gripping thriller.