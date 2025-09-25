ETV Bharat / entertainment

Daayra: Kareena Kapoor Starts Shoot For Her 68th Film With 'Most Amazing' Meghna Gulzar And Prithviraj Sukumaran

Confirming the news, Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her first day on set. Posting a short video, she wrote in the caption: "Day 1 (followed by a red heart emoji). 68th film. Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi ... Send love and blessings."

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has officially stepped onto the sets of her 68th film, another milestone in her illustrious career. The actor, who was last seen in Crew and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, is currently working on a gripping crime thriller movie Daayra, with director Meghna Gulzar.

In the clip, the actor was seen reading the script, posing on set, and slipping into her character with her trademark energy. The post quickly drew reactions from excited fans. A fan wrote, "All the best, Queen. Looking forward to this one." Another commented, "Congratulations and all the best, Queen. You're gonna slayyyy as always." A user penned, "Kareena X Meghna X Prithvi Deadly combo !!!"

Daayra brings together an impressive creative team. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film pairs Kareena Kapoor Khan with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in what is being described as a gritty, hard-hitting crime drama. Meghna, who directed highly acclaimed films such as Talvar (2015) and Raazi (2018), is once again teaming up with Junglee Pictures. She also reunites with co-writers Yash and Sima, who worked on her previous release, Sam Bahadur (2023).

The movie would also explore the intricacies of crime, punishment, and justice, issues that are relevant to modern society.