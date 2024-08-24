ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Her 'Soccer Mom Duty' In The 'Baarish' - See Pics

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Instagram Stories showing her commitment as a "Soccer Mom" during her son Taimur's rainy soccer practice, highlighting her dedication and ability to find joy in simple moments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Her 'Soccer Mom Duty' In The 'Baarish' - See Pics
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo: ANI, Instagram Story)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, often shares glimpses of her life with her fans and followers. On Saturday, the 43-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans with a sneak peek into her life as a devoted mother.

In her latest Instagram Story, Kareena is seen braving the rain during a soccer practice session, donning a black rain jacket, paired with matching boots, and holding a large umbrella. The caption, "Soccer Mom Duty," followed by a red heart, encapsulates her commitment to supporting her sons, Taimur and Jeh, in all their endeavours.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Her 'Soccer Mom Duty' In The 'Baarish' - See Pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story (IG Story)

In the subsequent Story, Kareena showcased her rain boots and the wet soccer field with the caption "In the Baarish" alongside a red heart emoji. These posts highlight not only her dedication as a mother but also her ability to embrace the simple joys of life, even amid her busy schedule. Despite the weather, Kareena's spirit for her sons' activities shines through, proving once again that she balances her professional and personal life with aplomb.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Her 'Soccer Mom Duty' In The 'Baarish' - See Pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story (IG Story)

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders. Directed by Hansal Mehta, this film marks a significant departure from her usual glamorous roles, as Kareena steps into the shoes of a detective investigating a series of murders. The film, set against the backdrop of London, promises to showcase her versatility as an actor. With The Buckingham Murders, Kareena is expected to deliver yet another powerful performance, after Crew and Jaane Jaan.

READ MORE

  1. Kareena Kapoor Steals Spotlight as She Takes on a Daunting Case in the Buckingham Murders Teaser
  2. 'Happy Birthday To The Love Of My Life': Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Saif Ali Khan's 54th With Then-And-Now Pics From Greece
  3. Bollywood Stars Celebrate India's Bronze Medal in Men's Hockey at Paris Olympics 2024

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, often shares glimpses of her life with her fans and followers. On Saturday, the 43-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans with a sneak peek into her life as a devoted mother.

In her latest Instagram Story, Kareena is seen braving the rain during a soccer practice session, donning a black rain jacket, paired with matching boots, and holding a large umbrella. The caption, "Soccer Mom Duty," followed by a red heart, encapsulates her commitment to supporting her sons, Taimur and Jeh, in all their endeavours.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Her 'Soccer Mom Duty' In The 'Baarish' - See Pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story (IG Story)

In the subsequent Story, Kareena showcased her rain boots and the wet soccer field with the caption "In the Baarish" alongside a red heart emoji. These posts highlight not only her dedication as a mother but also her ability to embrace the simple joys of life, even amid her busy schedule. Despite the weather, Kareena's spirit for her sons' activities shines through, proving once again that she balances her professional and personal life with aplomb.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Her 'Soccer Mom Duty' In The 'Baarish' - See Pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story (IG Story)

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders. Directed by Hansal Mehta, this film marks a significant departure from her usual glamorous roles, as Kareena steps into the shoes of a detective investigating a series of murders. The film, set against the backdrop of London, promises to showcase her versatility as an actor. With The Buckingham Murders, Kareena is expected to deliver yet another powerful performance, after Crew and Jaane Jaan.

READ MORE

  1. Kareena Kapoor Steals Spotlight as She Takes on a Daunting Case in the Buckingham Murders Teaser
  2. 'Happy Birthday To The Love Of My Life': Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Saif Ali Khan's 54th With Then-And-Now Pics From Greece
  3. Bollywood Stars Celebrate India's Bronze Medal in Men's Hockey at Paris Olympics 2024

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KAREENA KAPOOR KHANKAREENA KAPOOR SOCCER MOM DUTYKAREENA KAPOOR INSTAGRAM STORYTHE BUCKINGHAM MURDERSKAREENA KAPOOR KHAN IN THE RAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.