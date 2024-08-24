Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Her 'Soccer Mom Duty' In The 'Baarish' - See Pics

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, often shares glimpses of her life with her fans and followers. On Saturday, the 43-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans with a sneak peek into her life as a devoted mother.

In her latest Instagram Story, Kareena is seen braving the rain during a soccer practice session, donning a black rain jacket, paired with matching boots, and holding a large umbrella. The caption, "Soccer Mom Duty," followed by a red heart, encapsulates her commitment to supporting her sons, Taimur and Jeh, in all their endeavours.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story (IG Story)

In the subsequent Story, Kareena showcased her rain boots and the wet soccer field with the caption "In the Baarish" alongside a red heart emoji. These posts highlight not only her dedication as a mother but also her ability to embrace the simple joys of life, even amid her busy schedule. Despite the weather, Kareena's spirit for her sons' activities shines through, proving once again that she balances her professional and personal life with aplomb.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story (IG Story)

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders. Directed by Hansal Mehta, this film marks a significant departure from her usual glamorous roles, as Kareena steps into the shoes of a detective investigating a series of murders. The film, set against the backdrop of London, promises to showcase her versatility as an actor. With The Buckingham Murders, Kareena is expected to deliver yet another powerful performance, after Crew and Jaane Jaan.