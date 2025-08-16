Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor penned a heartfelt wish for her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, as he turned 55 on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Kareena took to her social media handle to extend her greetings to her spouse

On her Instagram Story, Kareena, fondly known as Bebo, shared a picture of a lion sitting in the grass. She wrote, "To our Lion (followed by a red heart emoji). Happy birthday, darling husband. SAKP."

The special birthday note carried a deeper meaning, as the term "lion" has a significant connection to Saif's personal life this year. Moreover, Saif also belongs to the Leo zodiac sign. Earlier in January, the actor was hailed as a "lion" by his doctor after he sustained multiple stab wounds while bravely fending off a burglary attempt at his Mumbai residence.

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 'Lion' Saif Ali Khan's Birthday With A Roaring Message Of Love (Photo: IG Story)

On the night of January 16, Saif was awakened by commotion from the room of his youngest son, Jeh. Upon entering, he reportedly found an intruder arguing with their house help. In an attempt to protect the staff and his family, the Omkara actor confronted the accused and fought him off with his bare hands.

During the scuffle, Saif suffered six stab wounds, two of which were dangerously close to his spine. He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where surgery was performed to remove a sharp-edged part of a Hexa Blade stuck in his body.

Remembering Saif's resilience, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital Niraj Uttamani recalled, "I was the first doctor to see him. Saif walked in like a lion. Taimur accompanied him. He's currently doing well. We have shifted him from the ICU to a special room."

The Mumbai police later arrested the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national. He is now in Arthur Road Jail, with the probe almost over and a chargesheet to be filed soon.