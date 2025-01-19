Kareena Kapoor Brings Taimur and Jeh to Meet Saif Ali Khan in Hospital After Stabbing Incident - Watch

Hyderabad: In the latest development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the actor's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was seen visiting him at the Lilavati Hospital with their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, on January 19. This marks the first public appearance of the children after the shocking attack on the Bollywood actor earlier this week.

Together with their kids, Kareena was seen in a composed but tensed way when they visited Saif, who is recuperating from numerous stab wounds sustained during an attempted robbery at their Bandra home on January 16.

Khan is now stable and his condition has improved with the doctors shifting him out of the Intensive Care Unit. The actor reportedly received six stab wounds, two of which were quite severe because they were close to his spine. The thief, who had entered the residence intending to rob it, attacked the housekeeper in the wee hours of Thursday. The disturbance in his son Jeh's room woke Saif, who stepped in to keep his family safe.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have arrested a suspect, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a 30-year-old man from Bangladesh. The police confirmed that the accused had entered India illegally and had been using the alias Vijay Das. The suspect was apprehended in Thane, near the Hiranandani Estate, after a joint operation by the police. While in custody, Shehzad claimed he was unaware of Saif Ali Khan's celebrity status and had gone their with the sole motive of robbery.