Kareena Kapoor and Squad Karisma, Malaika and Amrita Turn Heads at Manish Malhotra's Soiree - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, on Saturday night, was spotted with her girl gang Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora in their fashion best looks. They had a girls' night out and were seen at designer Manish Malhotra's home. Natasha Poonawalla, a socialite, too joined them for the occasion.

Over the weekend, Kareena and her sister Karisma, as well as pals Malaika and Amrita, painted the town red. The divas were photographed attending a dinner party at Manish's Mumbai residence. The ladies commanded attention as they were dressed to amaze in elegant ensembles. Before entering the house, all the four joyfully posed for the paparazzi.

For the occasion, Malaika chose a white corset vest top with black leather pants and a white clutch. Kareena looked chic in a monochrome combination that included a flowy shirt and matching trousers. The actor accentuated her looks with a statement red coloured pearl necklace.

On the other hand, Karisma combined her white trainers with a multi-colour summer dress. Amrita chose a short jacket dress, which she teamed with sky-high shoes. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the success of her film Crew, in which Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh play major roles. The film is a heist comedy about a trio of air hostesses whose life changes as they discover something valuable on a trip.

Karisma recently appeared in Murder Mubarak, a Netflix film starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Tara Alisha Berry. Malaika appeared as a guest on the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and co-starred with sister Amrita in her reality show, Moving on With Malaika.