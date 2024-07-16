ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kardashian Sisters Embrace Indian Culture In Traditional Attire At ISKCON Temple, Kim Serves Food To Children - See Pics

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

Kim and Khloe Kardashian recently visited India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and made a spiritual visit to the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They embraced Indian culture during their visit to the temple and engaged in charitable activities, such as serving food to children.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: Reality TV personalities Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian recently visited India to attend the grand wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. During their stay, the sisters also made time for a spiritual journey to the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. The images from their visit have been circulating on social media platforms, offering a glimpse into their involvement in Indian culture.

Taking to Instagram, fan pages of Kim and Khloe have shared a series of photographs showcasing the sisters adorned in traditional Indian attire. Kim is seen donning a red dress with a beautiful dupatta, while Khloe opted for a white outfit paired with a matching dupatta. In some of the pictures, they are seen engaged in conversation with the temple's priest.

Other images showcase the Kardashian sisters engaging in acts of kindness, as they serve food to children at the temple and interact with them. One picture captures Kim holding a food container and serving a young girl, who beams with joy. The sisters were accompanied by popular podcaster and author Jay Shetty during their temple visit.

Kim and Khloe arrived in India on July 12, and both sisters took to their Instagram handles to share updates about their visit. They even took an auto-rickshaw ride around the city, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere before attending the grand wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika. After departing from India, Kim shared a collection of pictures from her visit on Instagram, captioning it "India has my heart."

Reports suggest that Kim and Khloe would be documenting their experience at the Ambani wedding for their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. The sisters brought their entire staff, including hairstylist Chris Appleton and filming producers, to capture their Mumbai journey from arrival to departure, ensuring that every moment of their Indian adventure would be kept for their reality show.

