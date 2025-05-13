Karate Kid Legends: Ajay Devgn And Son Yug To Voice Key Characters In Film's Hindi Version

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to lend his voice to an international project for the first time, as he joins the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends, an upcoming action-drama film featuring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. In a special collaboration, Ajay will voice the iconic character Mr Han, played by Jackie Chan in the original, while his son, Yug Devgan, makes his voice acting debut as Li Fong, the film's young protagonist, portrayed by Ben Wang.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, production house Sony Pictures shared a picture of the father-son duo along with a caption that read, "The master has a new voice. So does the student! Ajay Devgn & Yug Devgan are all set to bring Jackie Chan & Ben Wang's epic journey to life in #KarateKidLegends (Hindi). Kick into action with the Hindi trailer dropping soon."

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber, Karate Kid: Legends is the sixth movie in the Karate Kid franchise and takes place three years after the end of the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai (2018–2025). The movie reunites legendary martial arts instructors Mr Han and Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio), who lead the next generation of warriors.

The film is about Li Fong, a kung fu child prodigy who relocates to New York City and has a hard time adapting to a new school and a new environment. With the help of Mr Han and LaRusso, he makes new friends and battles a local karate champion. The movie is set for a theatrical release in India on May 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.