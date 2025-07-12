Silaa: Karan Veer Mehra Unveils His Intense First Look As Zehraak In Harshvardhan Starrer

Hyderabad: The much-awaited first look of Karan Veer Mehra from the upcoming film Silaa is finally out. The actor, who recently emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18, revealed his intense new avatar through a motion poster shared on social media.
Mehra astonishes fans with his dark and menacing transformation in Silaa. In the poster, his character Zehraak appears stoic and rugged, with an intense stare that conveys an unbeatable iciness. He has been described as a villain who speaks in silence, a character that truly is 'the silence before the storm and the haunting stillness after."
Posting the first look along with the creators in a joint post, Karan Veer Mehra captioned, "Khud hi khuda, khud hi insaaf! Khauf ka naya naam - ZEHRAAK." The phrase has already gained traction among fans, echoing the dark intensity of his character.
The post received instant reactions from fellow actors and fans. Actor Mouni Roy responded with a brief "Amazing" comment, while a fan added, "Loving the Zehraak look. Best wishes."
Omung Kumar, who has helmed critically acclaimed films like Mary Kom and Sarbjit, started shooting for the upcoming film officially on July 1. Karan had previously shared images from the mahurat shot, including one with Kumar holding a clapperboard and others featuring co-stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, and Ipsitaa.
Expressing gratitude for the support, Karan had captioned the post, "Thank you for all the love and blessings. #Silaa #NewBeginnings #Film. Captain: @omungkumar."
Silaa is presented by Zee Studios and boasts a strong production lineup. The film is produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, with Rahhat Shah Kazmi as co-producer.
