ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karan Veer Mehra In Talks To Play Antagonist In Ranveer Singh Starrer Don 3 After Vikrant Massey's Exit

Hyderabad: Actor winner Karan Veer Mehra is reportedly being considered for a pivotal role in Don 3, the third instalment of the Don franchise. The Bigg Boss 18 winner was recently spotted outside the Excel Entertainment office, fuelling speculation about his possible inclusion in the film.

A source close to the development confirmed that Mehra is indeed in contention for the role of the antagonist, which was initially believed to be assigned to Vikrant Massey. However, Massey has now officially exited the project. "Nothing is confirmed yet, but Karan is definitely being considered. His recent transformation and screen presence in Silaa have impressed a lot of people in the industry," the source told a newswire.

The movie, directed by Farhan Akhtar, is slated to hit the big screens in December 2026. The action franchise will return, this time with Ranveer Singh in the titular role. Singh will follow in the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan, who starred in the remake series, which began with Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and continued with Don 2 (2011). The franchise itself derives from the original, Don, a 1978 film written by Salim-Javed, directed by Chandra Barot, and starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Mehra, known for his television work, is currently busy with Omung Kumar's upcoming action drama Silaa. The actor recently shared his intense first look as Zehraak from the film, which also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb. His rugged transformation and dark avatar have caught the attention of both fans and industry insiders.