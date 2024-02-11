Karan Singh Grover Opens up about Whether He Feared Being Overshadowed by Hrithik Roshan in Fighter

Mumbai: Actor Karan Singh Grover wasn't concerned about being overshadowed by Hrithik Roshan's stardom in Fighter. For Karan, the security as a performer stemmed from the confidence in Fighter director's ability to treat each character with deserved arch.

In an interview with a newswire, Karan underlined the significance of each character in the action-packed story, stating, "I was not afraid of the fact... I mean Hrithik is Hrithik. He has worked hard to be what he is, and he gets attention sometimes even when he doesn't want it. He gets attention from all of us too... It's not like there's ever a fear because that is a different point of view and a different way of thinking which I don't have."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie centers around the Air Dragons, a special unit formed to tackle militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. Grover plays Squadron Leader Sartaj 'Taj' Gill, underscoring Anand's approach of giving equal weight to all roles.

Grover praised Anand for weaving a narrative of patriotism and teamwork, stating, "Siddharth molded the characters and helped create the web that is holding the emotion, that is of love for the country. The Air Force is about a whole bunch of brave people, it's not about one person. So, it never occurred that he will get (all) the attention."

Despite mixed reviews upon its January 25 release, Fighter earned Rs 192.95 crore net in India. Grover, renowned for TV shows like Qubool Hai and Dill Mill Gayye, expressed gratitude for the audience's positive response to his portrayal.

He returned to films after a hiatus to support his wife, Bipasha Basu, during her pregnancy, stating, "We were together the whole pregnancy, so there was no way I could leave the house and not be with her. Thanks to God we have the luxury to be with each other when we choose to be."

"In terms of work, I wanted to give the audience something new to watch and coming back with a big bang is better than a small bang. Things worked out for me that way and it's a good thing," he added.

Looking ahead, Grover aims to embrace diverse characters and keep his career open to endless possibilities. Fighter is a collaboration between Viacom18 Studios and Siddharth's Marflix Pictures.