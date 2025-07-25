'Knew It Wasn't The Right Move': Karan Johar Shares What Went Wrong With Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar has spoken about one of the few mistakes of his career, admitting that making OK Jaanu, the Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani in 2017, is something he regrets.

Speaking on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Johar looked back over the years and talked about the decisions he's taken and the pivotal position intuition has played in all this. While he admitted that following his gut has generally worked for him, he also mentioned that not trusting his instincts has resulted in misjudgments - OK Jaanu being a prime example.

"At that time, Aditya and Shraddha just had a hit, Aashiqui 2. They already agreed to do the film, and the film came to me as a project. Ready. With a great remake. Shaad Ali - a great director. Wonderful actors. And yet, in my heart, I actually felt that, 'Should this film be remade?' because it is so much in the moment. Can the moment be recaptured?'," Karan said.

The romantic drama OK Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, was directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The film was a remake of Mani Ratnam's 2015 Tamil hit O Kadhal Kanmani. The Hindi version retained much of the original's essence and featured a popular soundtrack composed by AR Rahman. Songs like the recreated Humma Humma and Enna Sona became chartbusters, but despite the hype, the film failed to impress audiences.

Johar admitted that while everyone involved delivered their best, the film lacked the freshness and emotional resonance that had made the original a success.

"It wasn't anyone's fault. Everyone did their job well. But deep down, I knew it wasn't the right move, and I didn't act on it. Even today, I sometimes don't listen to my instincts. And when I don't, I go wrong. It's a mistake I keep making," he said.

Johar is now gearing up for the release of Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 1.