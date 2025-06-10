'We Internally Discussed And...': Karan Johar Opens Up About Reunion With Kartik Aaryan Post Dostana 2 Fallout

Hyderabad: After a much-publicised fallout during the shelved Dostana 2 project, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan have officially patched things up and are collaborating once again. The duo is set to work together on the upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is currently in production under the direction of Sameer Vidwans. Ananya Panday will also star in the film, which is expected for a theatrical release during the Valentine's Day weekend in 2026.

In an interaction with a newswire, Karan Johar spoke about his renewed working relationship with Kartik and reflected on their initial professional fallout and their journey to reconciliation.

"We internally discussed and worked it out, and we let bygones be bygones," said Johar. The filmmaker also praised Kartik Aaryan's dedication and star power, stating, "He's a very hardworking actor who has a wide audience and is among the big stars today."

Johar mentioned that conflicts are not uncommon in the film industry, which he compares to a close-knit family. "He and I met, decided to come together. It was all lovely and he's had, I've had, we all had our issues with each other, but it's a tiny industry, which I call a family, and I believe within a family, kabhi kabhi gile shikwe ho jate hain (sometimes complaints and misunderstandings happen)," he said.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director added that his focus remains on creating quality cinema rather than lingering on past grievances. "At the end of the day, you know good people want to make good films and come together to create good content," Johar said. He further stated that he believes in looking at the bigger picture and avoids getting bogged down by "small stuff."

The fallout between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan initially made headlines during the halted production of Dostana 2, which originally featured Janhvi Kapoor alongside Kartik. After Dharma Productions announced a reconsideration of casting, rumours of a rift between the actor and the filmmaker gained traction. The project is now back on track and stars Kill actor Lakshya and Vikrant Massey.