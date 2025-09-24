ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karan Johar Issues Notice On Odia Hit Bou Buttu Bhuta Remake Rights Deal

Hyderabad: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is expanding its horizons by acquiring the remake rights of the Odia hit Bou Buttu Bhuta (2025). The film, starring Babushaan Mohanty, Archita Sahu, and Aparajita Mohanty, was written by Mohammad Imran and directed by Jagdish Mishra. According to an official notice, Dharma Productions is in the process of buying the rights from Babushaan Films Private Limited.

The deal gives Dharma Productions the legal authority to remake the movie in any Indian or foreign language. The rights also cover derivative works, distribution, dubbing, and subtitling in all languages across platforms such as cinema, streaming, and television. This acquisition is part of Dharma's plan to explore stories from different regions and adapt them for a wider audience.

Dharma Productions Issues Legal Notice on Bou Buttu Bhuta Remake Rights Acquisition (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The notice, issued by Dharma's Chief Legal Officer Rakhee Bajpai Tiwari, mentions that Babushaan Films Private Limited is the sole and lawful owner of all intellectual property rights related to Bou Buttu Bhuta. The production house has declared that there are no third-party claims on the film. However, if anyone believes they also hold rights or stakes, they must submit their claims in writing within 15 days. If not, Dharma will complete the deal and later claims will not be entertained.