Karan Johar Issues Notice On Odia Hit Bou Buttu Bhuta Remake Rights Deal
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions acquires remake rights of Odia blockbuster Bou Buttu Bhuta, the highest-grossing Odia film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 24, 2025 at 12:23 PM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2025 at 12:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is expanding its horizons by acquiring the remake rights of the Odia hit Bou Buttu Bhuta (2025). The film, starring Babushaan Mohanty, Archita Sahu, and Aparajita Mohanty, was written by Mohammad Imran and directed by Jagdish Mishra. According to an official notice, Dharma Productions is in the process of buying the rights from Babushaan Films Private Limited.
The deal gives Dharma Productions the legal authority to remake the movie in any Indian or foreign language. The rights also cover derivative works, distribution, dubbing, and subtitling in all languages across platforms such as cinema, streaming, and television. This acquisition is part of Dharma's plan to explore stories from different regions and adapt them for a wider audience.
The notice, issued by Dharma's Chief Legal Officer Rakhee Bajpai Tiwari, mentions that Babushaan Films Private Limited is the sole and lawful owner of all intellectual property rights related to Bou Buttu Bhuta. The production house has declared that there are no third-party claims on the film. However, if anyone believes they also hold rights or stakes, they must submit their claims in writing within 15 days. If not, Dharma will complete the deal and later claims will not be entertained.
About Bou Buttu Bhuta
Released on June 12, 2025, Bou Buttu Bhuta is a horror-thriller-comedy that quickly became the highest-grossing Odia film of all time. It opened with Rs 40 lakh on day one, collected Rs 6.15 crore in the first week, and went on to earn Rs 20 crore in 50 days.
The film tells the story of Buttu, a fish farmer living with his mother, Ratnamala, who is a sorceress. Buttu dreams of leaving his village for a better life but is possessed by a ghost named Amari, played by a National School of Drama alumnus. The ghost's presence brings chaos and suspense, affecting Buttu's relationship with his mother and his love interest, Rinki. Blending horror with humour and emotional depth, the movie ended with an open climax, leaving room for a sequel.
Dharma Productions acquires remake rights for Odia blockbuster Bou Bhuttu Bhuta! 🎬✨— Rohan Kumar Jena (@Jenarohankumar) September 23, 2025
Karan Johar set to bring the hit film to Indian & global audiences in multiple languages. 🌍🔥#BouBhuttuBhuta #DharmaProductions #KaranJohar #OdiaCinema #BollywoodRemake
Bollywood has often adapted stories from Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. Now, with the success of Bou Buttu Bhuta, Dharma Productions is turning its attention to Odia cinema.
Read More