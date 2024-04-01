Karan Johar Drops Major Hint about Student of the Year 3 Headlined by Shanaya Kapoor

Hyderabad: After the success of filmmaker Karan Johar's Student of the Year and its sequel, there have been speculations about Student of the Year 3, and fans eagerly anticipated updates. Finally, Karan has officially confirmed the news, unveiling insights about the upcoming project.

As reported by a newswire, Karan Johar disclosed details about Student of the Year 3 during the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) held in Chandigarh. While presenting his future ventures, he delved into discussions about a web series, mentioning that Reema Maya, known for her work in Nocturnal Burger, will take the director's chair. Karan stressed the importance of collaborating with fresh talents, using Reema's name as a prime example.

He stated that Reema Maya will helm the digital version of Student of the Year. However, it will be her unique vision and not his, as stepping into Reema Maya's world would distort it into an illusion, which her name implies. His intention was solely for her perspective to shine through, affirming that she has truly made the project her own.

Earlier, a magazine revealed that Shanaya Kapoor would headline Student of the Year 3. The makers have not officially confirmed the web series or disclosed the remaining cast and crew. The original Student of the Year, which starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, hit the screens in 2012, followed by its sequel in 2019. The film featured Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria.