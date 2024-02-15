Karan Johar Airdrops Yodha Poster with Adrenaline-Fueled Video from Skies, Unveils Teaser Date

Hyderabad: Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, is one of the most eagerly awaited films. Since its announcement, it has been covered by the media and in latest update, producer Karan Johar revealed "Big Things" about the upcoming movie on social media ahead of its March 15 release.

As announced earlier, Karan dropped the film's poster in the most adrenaline-fueled way. The poster featuring Sidharth's appearance as a menacing mass-action avatar was released on Thursday for fans. Sharing the video, he wrote: "'Airdropping’ the adrenaline-fueled ride onto your screens like never before! Gear up, #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

A group of skydivers unveiled the action-packed thriller film in the clouds, high above the beautiful waters of Dubai, in an exciting poster launch ceremony. With an assault rifle in hand, Sidharth dazzled in all of his action-hero glory, projecting a tough demeanour. The thrilling display of aviation created even more suspense for the upcoming action-packed movie experience. Further, it was revealed that Sidharth Malhotra's teaser for Yodha will be released on February 19.

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani play the key parts in Yodha. The movie is billed as an exceptional action comedy. Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre are the film's directors. Sidharth previously stated, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you," in reference to Yodha.

Yodha is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The protagonist of the gripping thriller is an off-duty soldier who assumes command when terrorists take over an aircraft and the engine fails. In this high-stakes scenario, his strategic approach becomes essential to the passengers' lives.