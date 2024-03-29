Kapoor Sisters Kareena and Karisma Extend the 'Sweetest' Birthday Wish on Actor Vijay Varma

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vijay Varma turned a year older today, March 29. His fans and celebrity friends are showering him with numerous birthday wishes to mark his special day. The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma took to their respective social media handles to add to the celebratory spirit, as they posted touching birthday notes.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, Kareena shared a black-and-white image of herself with Vijay from their Netflix movie Jaane Jaan. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday @itsvijayvarma. May you keep dancing in all your future films (followed by two red hearts and a rainbow emoji). Biggest hug...love you (sic)."

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story

Karisma, who also took to her Instagram Story, dropped a chic photo of herself and Vijay together, alongside a caption that read, "Happy birthday to the sweetest (accompanied by cake, white heart, party popper and hug emojis)."

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Story

Responding to the wishes, Vijay expressed his gratitude to Kareena by captioning, "Only u can make me dance to your tunes bebo ji (followed by smiling with heart face emojis) Thank u (hug emojis)." He also thanked Karisma with the caption which read, "Thanks for the wishes and those sunglasses, Lolo (followed by a red heart, hug and face with sunglasses emoji)."

Speaking of his professional endeavours, Vijay Varma was recently seen in Homi Adajania's film Murder Mubarak, which was released on March 15 on Netflix. The movie featured crucial roles played by Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi.