Kapoor Sisters Kareena and Karisma Extend the 'Sweetest' Birthday Wish on Actor Vijay Varma

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 7:06 PM IST

Kapoor Sisters Kareena and Karisma Extend the 'Sweetest' Birthday Wish on Vijay Varma

Actor Vijay Varma is celebrating his birthday today, Friday. On his day, sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor extend their heartfelt wishes by sharing the sweetest birthday posts.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vijay Varma turned a year older today, March 29. His fans and celebrity friends are showering him with numerous birthday wishes to mark his special day. The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma took to their respective social media handles to add to the celebratory spirit, as they posted touching birthday notes.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, Kareena shared a black-and-white image of herself with Vijay from their Netflix movie Jaane Jaan. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday @itsvijayvarma. May you keep dancing in all your future films (followed by two red hearts and a rainbow emoji). Biggest hug...love you (sic)."

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story
Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story

Karisma, who also took to her Instagram Story, dropped a chic photo of herself and Vijay together, alongside a caption that read, "Happy birthday to the sweetest (accompanied by cake, white heart, party popper and hug emojis)."

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Story
Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Story

Responding to the wishes, Vijay expressed his gratitude to Kareena by captioning, "Only u can make me dance to your tunes bebo ji (followed by smiling with heart face emojis) Thank u (hug emojis)." He also thanked Karisma with the caption which read, "Thanks for the wishes and those sunglasses, Lolo (followed by a red heart, hug and face with sunglasses emoji)."

Speaking of his professional endeavours, Vijay Varma was recently seen in Homi Adajania's film Murder Mubarak, which was released on March 15 on Netflix. The movie featured crucial roles played by Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi.

READ MORE

  1. Vijay Varma Reunites with Prime Video for New Series Matka King
  2. Murder Mubarak X Review: Homi Adajania's Murder Mystery Garners Polarising Reactions
  3. Murder Mubarak Song 'Yaad Aave' Out: Vijay Varma-Sara Ali Khan's Track to Give You Goosebumps

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.