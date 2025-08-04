Kapil Sharma Thanks Canada Police After Officers Dine At His Cafe Following Shooting Incident

Hyderabad: Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma shared a heartfelt moment with his followers after police officials in Canada visited and dined at his restaurant, Kap's Cafe, in a show of support following a recent shooting incident outside the eatery.

The cafe, located in Surrey, British Columbia, reopened its doors on July 20, just ten days after it was targeted in a disturbing firing incident that left the community shocked but unharmed. To mark the reopening, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath, who co-manages the cafe, shared a collaborative video on Instagram that captured the visit of Mayor Brenda Locke and members of the Surrey Police Service enjoying a meal at the pink-themed cafe.

Posting the video, Kapil wrote, "Thank you Mayor Brenda Locke, @surreypoliceservice and all the officials who visited @thekapscafe_ to show their love and support. United we stand against violence." The gesture deeply moved the comedian, who thanked the officials for standing in solidarity against violence. The message was accompanied by the hashtags: #peaceoverviolence, #love, #smiles, and #beautifulbritishcolumbia.

The official Instagram handle of Kap's Cafe also shared images from the visit and expressed gratitude to the guests. "Your support and presence mean a lot to us and to the community we serve. Thank you for taking the time to stop by."

What Happened at Kap's Cafe?

On July 10, multiple gunshots were fired at Kapil Sharma's cafe at around 1:50 a.m. local time. Although staff were present inside the restaurant during the incident, no injuries were reported. Authorities later confirmed that the attack involved at least 10 bullet holes, and a window pane was shattered. Khalistani extremist Harjit Singh Laddi later claimed responsibility for the firing.

In the aftermath, the team behind Kap's Cafe issued an emotional statement: "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy... To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up." The statement ended with thanks to Surrey and Delta Police for their prompt action and community safety efforts.

Since its launch, Kap's Cafe has won hearts with its aesthetic charm - featuring baby pink interiors, chandeliers, and a menu filled with sweet treats like lemon pistachio cake, croissants, and fudgy brownies. The police visit not only restored hope among its patrons but also reaffirmed Kapil Sharma's belief in unity and resilience.