Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Prabhas Predicts Blockbuster, Hrithik Roshan and Sivakarthikeyan Wish Team 'Massive Success'

Kantara Chapter 1 trailer out: Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan, Sivakarthikeyan and Prithviraj Sukumarn back team Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST|
Updated : September 22, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of Rishab Shetty’s pan-India film Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is finally out, and the response is already electric. The makers released the trailer in six languages, enlisting some of Indian cinema’s biggest names to launch the promotional asset. Prabhas unveiled the Telugu version, Hrithik Roshan released the Hindi version, Sivakarthikeyan shared the Tamil trailer, while Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the Malayalam version. These endorsements have only added to the buzz surrounding the prequel, which hits theatres on October 2, 2025.
Taking to Instagram, Prabhas said he is eagerly awaiting the release and predicted a blockbuster. “The #KantaraChapter1 Trailer is truly powerful and grand. Congrats and all the best to Vijay Kiragandur, Rishab Shetty and the entire team. Can’t wait for the October 2nd release. This is going to be a blockbuster!” the Baahubali star wrote.
Hrithik Roshan, meanwhile, praised the film’s rooted storytelling. “कुछ कहानियाँ सिर्फ सुनाई नहीं जातीं, जी जाती हैं। Some stories aren’t just told, they are experienced. Proud to unveil the Hindi Trailer of #KantaraChapter1, a film where folklore, faith & fury collide,” he wrote.
Prithviraj, sharing the Malayalam trailer, added, “Some stories are like that, they will echo no matter how much time passes. Cinema at its purest comes from the roots. Glad to present the Malayalam Trailer of #KantaraChapter1, a story that blends myth, culture & raw power.”
Sivakarthikeyan posted the Tamil trailer on X, calling it “A tale of folklore and faith, brought alive with fire & fury. Happy to unveil the Tamil Trailer of #KantaraChapter1 – a rooted spectacle for all cinema lovers.” He also extended best wishes to the team for a “massive success.”
A tale of folklore and faith, brought alive with fire & fury. Happy to unveil the Tamil Trailer of #KantaraChapter1 - a rooted spectacle for all cinema lovers.https://t.co/Xw7oWd6HPz— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) September 22, 2025
Best wishes to @shetty_rishab, @rukminitweets and @hombalefilms for a massive success 😊👍…
The trailer itself showcases Rishab Shetty as a fierce warrior rising against a brutal king, defending his people under tyranny. He is seemingly playing the role of a divine protector foretold in legend. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the movie will release in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in 2,500 screens. The makers will host paid premiere shows on October 1, a day before the official release.
Upon its release in 2022, the original Kantara generated modest pre-release buzz. The film, however, turned out to be a sleeper hit and gained nationwide applause. With the release of Kantara Chapter 1 trailer, expectations are higher than ever.
