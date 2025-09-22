ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Prabhas Predicts Blockbuster, Hrithik Roshan and Sivakarthikeyan Wish Team 'Massive Success'

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of Rishab Shetty’s pan-India film Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is finally out, and the response is already electric. The makers released the trailer in six languages, enlisting some of Indian cinema’s biggest names to launch the promotional asset. Prabhas unveiled the Telugu version, Hrithik Roshan released the Hindi version, Sivakarthikeyan shared the Tamil trailer, while Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the Malayalam version. These endorsements have only added to the buzz surrounding the prequel, which hits theatres on October 2, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas said he is eagerly awaiting the release and predicted a blockbuster. “The #KantaraChapter1 Trailer is truly powerful and grand. Congrats and all the best to Vijay Kiragandur, Rishab Shetty and the entire team. Can’t wait for the October 2nd release. This is going to be a blockbuster!” the Baahubali star wrote.

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer Out: Prabhas Predicts Hit (Photo: Film poster/ IG)

Hrithik Roshan, meanwhile, praised the film’s rooted storytelling. “कुछ कहानियाँ सिर्फ सुनाई नहीं जातीं, जी जाती हैं। Some stories aren’t just told, they are experienced. Proud to unveil the Hindi Trailer of #KantaraChapter1, a film where folklore, faith & fury collide,” he wrote.