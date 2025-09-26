ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rishab Shetty Reveals A Touching Side Of His Personal Life During Kantara Journey: 'Family Support Is Very Important'

His children, Ranvit and Raadya, were both born in Keradi, the same coastal Karnataka village where Kantara was filmed. In a promotional interview, sahring how his kids have been part of Kantara journey, the actor said, “My kids are born in that village only, where we shot Kantara. Now they are going to the school in the village. So that is the journey.”

Hyderabad: With Kantara, Rishab Shetty is making films rooted in his land, and the actor-director says he has been living in the world of his film for the past five years. As he gears up for the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 this October, Rishab opens up about the very personal journey that unfolded during its making.

For a celebrity couple to raise their kids in such a grounded manner is unusual. The demands of such an ambitious project also mean long hours, isolation from the outside world, and complete dedication. Rishab revealed that for the past five years, they have been completely immersed in the work. “It’s been five years now. My family, my kids, my friends who are part of the film… we are all living in the world of Kantara in my village,” he shared. For him, filmmaking is not just about acting or directing but about fully immersing in the story’s world. His wife, Pragathi, plays a key role as the film’s costume designer, making the project a family effort in every sense.

The Shetty family hardly had time to pause even after the success of Kantara. The original film, released in September 2022, went on to become a cultural phenomenon and won big at the 70th National Film Awards. Rishab won Best Actor and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment honour also went to Kantara. Yet, there was little time to celebrate. “After the release, the National Award, and the 100-day celebration of Kantara, we would return to the village and start shooting again,” he said.

With Kantara: Chapter 1 set for release on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra, expectations are sky-high. The film is expected to storm nearly 7,000 screens across India in Kannada, dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.