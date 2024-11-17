Kantara Chapter 1 Release Date Announced: Here's When Rishab Shetty's Epic Prequel Will Hit Theatres

Hyderabad: After much anticipation, Rishab Shetty's highly awaited film Kantara Chapter 1 now has an official release date. The film, which has already generated immense excitement, will hit theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025. This announcement was made by Shetty and the film's makers through an Instagram post, accompanied by a striking poster that teases the film's mysterious and divine storyline.

The prequel of Kantara promises to deliver an intense cinematic experience, drawing from rich cultural elements and deeply rooted traditions. The film's tagline, The Divine Forest Whispers, hints at a mystical, forest-based narrative with a powerful spiritual undercurrent, echoing the themes that captivated audiences in the original Kantara film.

Earlier, Shetty received the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for his role in Kantara, marking another milestone in the film's journey. The film, which was a pan-India success, also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award. Speaking on his National Award win, Shetty expressed his gratitude towards the entire team and the people of Karnataka, stating that the success was due to the collective effort of everyone involved.

Rishab Shetty, known for his stellar performance and direction in the original Kantara (2022), is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the new chapter. The actor recently shared his intense training regimen on social media, showcasing his commitment to mastering Kalaripayattu, an ancient Indian martial art. His dedication to the craft has been evident as he gears up for the next phase of filming.

The plot of Kantara is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, where Shetty's character, a Kambala champion, faces off against a Forest Range officer. The gripping drama blends rural traditions with intense action and has garnered widespread acclaim. Fans are eagerly waiting for the continuation of the Kantara saga, with the release of Chapter in 2025.