Kantara Chapter 1: Gulshan Devaiah Joins Rishab Shetty As Kulashekara; Check Out First Look

Hyderabad: The makers of Kantara Chapter 1 have offered the first look of Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, and fans are already impressed. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara.

The poster shows Gulshan seated on a golden throne, exuding power and authority. Wearing a massive royal crown and heavy gold ornaments, his look reflects grandeur and intensity. His long hair and stern expression add to the mysterious aura of the character. The first glimpse has sparked huge anticipation among fans eager to see him in a never-before-seen avatar.

As soon as the look was revealed, netizens showered praise. Actor Meiyang Chang wrote, "Apna Gullu is Cool-Sekhara", while Richa Chadha and Harleen Sethi also dropped their reactions. Fans called the casting "perfect" and hailed the poster as a sign that "a masterpiece is loading."

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 will expand the mystical universe introduced in the first film. While the original film dealt with topics of folklore, spirituality, and human emotion, the prequel is expected to go deeper into the origin of the mythos. The film promises to be a visual spectacle. Arvind S. Kashyap returns as cinematographer, while B. Ajaneesh Loknath, whose music in Kantara received massive appreciation, will compose for the prequel as well.

Backed by Hombale Films and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the project carries the production house's signature of large-scale, rooted storytelling. It is set for a grand worldwide release on October 2, 2025. The film will release in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.