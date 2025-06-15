ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Faces Another Scare As Rishab Shetty's Boat Capsizes During Filming

A boat capsised during Kantara: Chapter 1 shoot in Karnataka. Rishab Shetty and his crew members were also in the same boat.

Rishab Shetty's Boat Capsizes on Kantara 1 Set Amid Ongoing Filming
Published : June 15, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A tense moment unfolded during the shooting of Kantara: Chapter 1 when a boat carrying actor-director Rishab Shetty and more than 10 crew members capsized in the backwaters of the Mani reservoir on Saturday night. Fortunately, all onboard, including Rishab, managed to swim to safety, and no one was injured, according to police sources. The team was shooting a scene in shallow water, about three feet deep, when the mishap occurred. The boat overturned unexpectedly, sending everyone into the water.

Though the team escaped unharmed, some camera equipment reportedly fell into the water and remains missing. The film unit has been camped near Mastikatte and is shooting under high secrecy. A large set has been erected in the backwaters for key portions of the film. The area is heavily restricted, and no outsiders are being allowed onto the set. Despite the accident, no police case has been registered.

A Series of Unfortunate Incidents

This is not the first setback for the Kantara: Chapter 1 team. On June 11, Kalabhavan Niju, a 55-year-old mimicry artist and actor from Kerala, died of a heart attack while staying at a homestay in Agumbe. He was part of the film's cast. Niju experienced chest pain and was being rushed to a hospital in Thirthahalli when he passed away in the ambulance.

Just weeks earlier in May, the unit suffered two more tragedies: Kannada actor-comedian Rakesh Poojary died of cardiac arrest at a wedding. Junior artist MF Kapil, also from Kerala, drowned in the Souparnika river after being caught in a strong current.

In November 2023, a minibus carrying 20 junior artists met with an accident in Mudoor. Luckily, everyone escaped with minor or no injuries. Additionally, a massive set built for the film was destroyed by heavy rains earlier this year.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to Rishab Shetty's 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The new film, produced by Hombale Films (the makers of KGF and Salaar), explores the deeper roots of folklore and divine legend. Rishab Shetty reprises his role and also directs the film. Kantara 1 is slated for release on October 2, 2025.

Despite the challenges, the team remains committed to completing the film, which continues to be one of the most awaited releases in Kannada cinema.

