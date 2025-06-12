Another Loss For Rishab Shetty's Kantara Team: Actor Niju Kalabhavan Dies Of Heart Attack

Shivamogga (Karnataka): The team of the much-awaited film Kantara: Chapter 1 has been struck by another tragedy. Comedian and mimicry artist Niju Kalabhavan passed away due to a heart attack while the film was being shot in Agumbe, located in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk, Karnataka. The incident occurred on the night of June 11.

Niju, a 55-year-old actor from Thrissur, Kerala, had been staying at Mithila Homestay with other crew members during the ongoing shoot. He complained of sudden chest pain late at night. He was rushed in an ambulance to J.C. Hospital in Thirthahalli but died on the way. Thirthahalli DySP Aravind Kalagujji, speaking to ETV Bharat, confirmed the incident. He said that the local police had visited the spot and that the artist's family has been informed.

His body is currently in the morgue at the J.C. Hospital, awaiting postmortem and relatives, before further formalities are completed at the hospital once the relatives arrive from Thrissur. This is now the third death in just over two months from the Kantara: Chapter 1 team. Earlier, on May 6, M.F. Kapil, a junior artist from Kerala, drowned in the Souparnika River near Kollur while taking a break from shooting. He was reportedly caught in a whirlpool and swept away.

On May 12, comedian Rakesh Poojary, known for his work in Kannada comedy shows, collapsed and died of a heart attack while attending a wedding. He had also worked as a co-artist in Kantara Chapter 1. These repeated tragedies have shocked the team and saddened fans of the Kantara franchise.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the blockbuster 2022 Kannada film Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films. Set against the backdrop of the Kadamba dynasty, the film stars Rishab Shetty in the lead and is scheduled for global release on October 2, 2025. While the teaser and first-look poster were released in November 2023, the full cast has not been officially announced yet. The production unit has yet to issue a formal statement regarding Niju Kalabhavan's death.