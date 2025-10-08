Kantara Chapter 1 Cinematograher Arvind Kashyap Reveals How He Captured Rishab Shetty's Divine Climax Scene In Just Two Takes
Cinematographer Arvind Kashyap shares his experience shooting Kantara Chapter 1 and the challenges of filming in a forest.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 8, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
By Ravikumar M.K.
Kantara Chapter 1 continues to attract audiences worldwide, with praise pouring in for Rishab Shetty's performance, direction, and the stunning visuals that bring the film's mystical world to life.
One of the creative forces behind that magic is cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, who has worked closely with Rishab Shetty for years.
In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, Arvind shares insights about the challenges of shooting in dense forests, his emotional connection with the story, and the unforgettable experiences from the three-year journey of Kantara Chapter 1.
ETV Bharat: What is the difference between the first Kantara and the newly released Kantara Chapter 1? What challenges did you face during this journey?
Arvind: I first heard the story of Kantara in Mangalore, and honestly, I was nervous. It was a big-budget film, and the visuals demanded great effort. After Rishab finalised the story, our entire team shifted to Kundapur. We set up an office there and held discussions for almost eight hours every day.
We started VFX work soon after the first schedule was done. For nearly two years, it was nonstop work: shooting, editing, and VFX all happening together. As soon as we finished one schedule, we would begin editing and VFX immediately. We barely had time to breathe.
ETV Bharat: People across India are praising the camera work and visuals of Kantara Chapter 1. How do you feel about this appreciation?
Arvind: It feels wonderful and proud to be part of this film. Honestly, I never expected the visuals to come out this beautifully. The production company supported us completely, even when we had to shoot in remote forests where there were no roads.
There were times when I thought why take such risks? But now, when people talk about each scene, I feel it was all worth it. It is Rishab's vision and the producer's faith that made this possible.
ETV Bharat: You have shot locations in Karnataka like a Hollywood movie. What were the most challenging aspects of that?
Arvind: Shooting in the middle of the forest was the toughest. Most of the scenes were shot at night. We used lighting setups that few have tried in night sequences.
At many spots, we built wooden towers 70 to 80 feet high to fix the cameras. Climbing them was scary, but it worked beautifully. For any forest sequence, we had to prepare for a week before we could shoot it.
ETV Bharat: What kind of cameras did you use for Kantara Chapter 1?
Arvind: We mainly used the RD LF camera, the same one we used for the first Kantara. But this time, the film covers multiple time periods, so we used different lenses for each era. That helped create the right visual mood.
ETV Bharat: The film has many dynamic shots using jimmy jibs, trolleys, and handheld work. How challenging was that?
Arvind: We had to shoot according to the emotion of the story. So every day, we used jimmies and trolleys, depending on what the scene demanded. For intense moments, I preferred handheld shots to capture the emotion directly. Many people have appreciated that, and I'm happy our choices worked.
ETV Bharat: How did your professional journey with Rishab Shetty begin?
Arvind: I first met Rishab during the shooting of Lucia, where I was an assistant cameraman and he was acting. Later, when he directed Ricky, I worked as a drone camera operator.
When he made Kirik Party, I was still an assistant cameraman. For Bell Bottom, Rishab told me, "You should work as the cameraman for my film." I was unsure, but he encouraged me. That's how my journey as a main cinematographer began, and it continued with Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1.
ETV Bharat: You studied mechanical engineering. How did you end up as a cinematographer?
Arvind: (Laughs) Yes, I studied mechanical engineering, but my science background helped me a lot on set. It made me understand how light behaves and how to safely set up rigs and ropes for the camera. That technical knowledge has been very useful.
ETV Bharat: The film deals deeply with faith and divine traditions. Do you personally believe in God?
Arvind: Yes, I believe in God. Our family deity is Lord Tirupati. But through Kantara, I came to know about the local traditions of Dakshina Kannada, that is, the worship of deities and the Bhoota Kola rituals. Working on Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1 made me start believing in those divine powers too.
ETV Bharat: How difficult was it to shoot the climax, especially the scene where divine energy descends upon Rishab Shetty?
Arvind: That was one of the most challenging sequences. The energy Rishab brings to such scenes is immense, so we had to match that through our camera work.
We shot the climax and the Gulshan Devaiah scenes with a small crew and two cameras. We managed to capture it in just two takes. You cannot repeat such moments as they happen once, naturally.
ETV Bharat: Did you experience anything divine while shooting Kantara Chapter 1?
Arvind: Yes, many times we felt something spiritual. We would pray before shooting in the forest, where wild animals often roamed. Sometimes it rained heavily, but the moment we performed a puja, the rain would stop. We all believed it was divine grace helping us. Every shoot day began with prayers and namaskara.
ETV Bharat: Kantara Chapter 1 has become a huge box office hit, grossing over Rs 400 crore worldwide. How does it feel to be part of this success?
Arvind: It's an amazing feeling. I started this career watching some of the best cinematographers in India. Now when they call or message me saying they loved the visuals, it makes me very proud.
It is not just a box office number, it's validation of everyone's hard work. The fact that a Kannada film like this is being celebrated globally is a proud moment for all of us.
ETV Bharat: Which was the most difficult scene to shoot that you'll never forget?
Arvind: The boat sequence. It was near the end of the shoot, and it rained almost 8–10 hours every day. The location was deep in the forest, nearly a 45-minute journey from the main road.
We had about a thousand junior artists, and at one point, we thought the scene might never happen. But suddenly, the rain stopped for half an hour. We grabbed our equipment and shot the scene in that short time. Right after we finished, it started raining again. It felt like nature itself was on our side.
ETV Bharat: Any final thoughts on what made Kantara Chapter 1 special?
Arvind: I think it's the combination of faith, hard work, and Rishab's vision. Everyone on the team worked like a family. The forests, the people, and the story gave us strength. I feel blessed to have captured those divine moments through my lens.
Box Office Update
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has turned into a global blockbuster, grossing over Rs 400 crores worldwide in just six days. The Hindi version alone has collected Rs 93 crores, with strong word-of-mouth helping it cross the Rs 100-crore mark soon. It is now the first Kannada film of 2025 to achieve this feat, cementing its place as one of India's biggest hits of the year.
Read More