Kantara Chapter 1 Cinematograher Arvind Kashyap Reveals How He Captured Rishab Shetty's Divine Climax Scene In Just Two Takes

By Ravikumar M.K.

Kantara Chapter 1 continues to attract audiences worldwide, with praise pouring in for Rishab Shetty's performance, direction, and the stunning visuals that bring the film's mystical world to life.

One of the creative forces behind that magic is cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, who has worked closely with Rishab Shetty for years.

In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, Arvind shares insights about the challenges of shooting in dense forests, his emotional connection with the story, and the unforgettable experiences from the three-year journey of Kantara Chapter 1.

ETV Bharat: What is the difference between the first Kantara and the newly released Kantara Chapter 1? What challenges did you face during this journey?

Arvind: I first heard the story of Kantara in Mangalore, and honestly, I was nervous. It was a big-budget film, and the visuals demanded great effort. After Rishab finalised the story, our entire team shifted to Kundapur. We set up an office there and held discussions for almost eight hours every day.

We started VFX work soon after the first schedule was done. For nearly two years, it was nonstop work: shooting, editing, and VFX all happening together. As soon as we finished one schedule, we would begin editing and VFX immediately. We barely had time to breathe.

ETV Bharat: People across India are praising the camera work and visuals of Kantara Chapter 1. How do you feel about this appreciation?

Arvind: It feels wonderful and proud to be part of this film. Honestly, I never expected the visuals to come out this beautifully. The production company supported us completely, even when we had to shoot in remote forests where there were no roads.

There were times when I thought why take such risks? But now, when people talk about each scene, I feel it was all worth it. It is Rishab's vision and the producer's faith that made this possible.

ETV Bharat: You have shot locations in Karnataka like a Hollywood movie. What were the most challenging aspects of that?

Arvind: Shooting in the middle of the forest was the toughest. Most of the scenes were shot at night. We used lighting setups that few have tried in night sequences.

At many spots, we built wooden towers 70 to 80 feet high to fix the cameras. Climbing them was scary, but it worked beautifully. For any forest sequence, we had to prepare for a week before we could shoot it.

ETV Bharat: What kind of cameras did you use for Kantara Chapter 1?

Arvind: We mainly used the RD LF camera, the same one we used for the first Kantara. But this time, the film covers multiple time periods, so we used different lenses for each era. That helped create the right visual mood.

ETV Bharat: The film has many dynamic shots using jimmy jibs, trolleys, and handheld work. How challenging was that?

Arvind: We had to shoot according to the emotion of the story. So every day, we used jimmies and trolleys, depending on what the scene demanded. For intense moments, I preferred handheld shots to capture the emotion directly. Many people have appreciated that, and I'm happy our choices worked.