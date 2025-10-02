ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rishab Shetty's Film Set For Strong Start, Eyes Over Rs 40 Cr Opening

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected an estimated Rs 4.48 crore so far (including figures of only early morning shows). Early estimates suggest that the film may earn in the range of Rs 14-15 crore net on Day 1, with Dussehra holiday spot bookings and walk-ins expected to further boost collections, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where single-screen dominance favours Shetty's storytelling.

Hyderabad: Cinema enthusiasts are in for a celebratory treat as Rishab Shetty makes his comeback on the big screen with his highly anticipated film Kantara Chapter 1. The movie, which hit screens on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, marks the beginning of the Kantara saga as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. With the promise of presenting the mysteries, spiritual depth, and cultural richness of Karnataka's folklore world on an even bigger scale, the buzz surrounding the film has been steadily growing.

Another report has projected an even stronger opening. Based on their estimates, Kantara Chapter 1 can fetch between Rs 40-45 crore net in India on day one, headed by the Kannada version, which alone is likely to bring in about Rs 20 crore. If the feat is achieved, the film will be among the top openers of the year 2025.

Here's how it stacks up against the year's biggest Indian openers so far, as per the report:

They Call Him OG - Rs 87.45 crore

Coolie - Rs 65 crore

Game Changer - Rs 54 crore

War 2 - Rs 52.5 crore

Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Rs 47.5 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 - Rs 40-45 crore (prediction)

Chhaava - Rs 33.10 crore

Sikandar - Rs 30.06 crore

Good Bad Ugly - Rs 29.25 crore

Vidaamuyarchi - Rs 27 crore

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and delves deeper into the mythological lore and ritual practices such as Bhuta Kola, which were touched upon in the first film. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the film also stars Jayaram as King Vijayendra, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, along with Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Hariprashanth MG, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel.