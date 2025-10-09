Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty Starrer Mints Over Rs 400 Cr Worldwide, Second Only To KGF 2 In Kannada Cinema
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 made Rs 444 crore worldwide in its first week, becoming the second-highest-grossing Kannada film ever.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 9, 2025 at 11:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, continues its powerful run at the box office. The film, which released on October 2, 2025, has completed its first week with Rs 316 crore India net and Rs 444.75 crore worldwide gross. The period action drama is now officially the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, standing tall behind only Yash's KGF Chapter 2.
Box Office Breakdown: Day 1 to Day 7 Performance
The film opened with massive numbers across all versions. On its first Thursday, Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 61.85 crore in India. The regional breakdown was - Kannada Rs 19.6 crore, Telugu Rs 13 crore, Hindi Rs 18.5 crore, Tamil Rs 5.5 crore, and Malayalam Rs 5.25 crore.
The momentum dipped slightly on Friday, with Rs 45.4 crore coming in, marking a 26.6 percent drop. However, strong word of mouth pushed collections back up on Saturday, earning Rs 55 crore, and even higher on Sunday, when it collected Rs 63 crore, marking the film's biggest single-day haul yet.
After a packed weekend, the weekday trend was steady. On Monday, the film earned Rs 31.5 crore, followed by a slight increase to Rs 34.25 crore on Tuesday. The seventh day (Wednesday) saw a dip, with early estimates showing around Rs 25 crore India net, a 27 pc drop from the previous day.
Here's the complete India net breakdown by language for Day 7 (Wednesday):
- Kannada: Rs 9 crore
- Telugu: Rs 3.5 crore
- Hindi: Rs 8.5 crore
- Tamil: Rs 2.15 crore
- Malayalam: Rs 1.85 crore
The total seven-day India net now stands at Rs 316 crore, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 102 crore - a remarkable figure for a Kannada-origin film.
Occupancy Rates: Hindi and Telugu Versions Hold Steady
Even after a week, Kantara Chapter 1 maintained healthy occupancy levels across regions. In Telugu-speaking states, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 23.83 pc on Wednesday with morning shows at 15.40 pc, and gradually growing to 34.66 pc in the night. Meanwhile, the Hindi version saw an overall occupancy of 16.41 pc, with night shows touching 27.55 pc. These figures show the film's steady draw across multiplexes and single screens, particularly in northern and southern circuits.
Comparison with the Original Kantara (2022)
Rishab Shetty's 2022 hit Kantara was made on a modest Rs 16 crore budget and earned a stunning Rs 407.82 crore worldwide.
The prequel, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, came with a Rs 125 crore budget, and in just seven days, it has already crossed Rs 444.75 crore globally - outperforming the original's lifetime gross.
On day 7 alone, Chapter 1 made Rs 9 crore in Kannada, compared to Rs 1.9 crore earned by Kantara on its seventh day in 2022.
One Film, Millions of Roars 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/eNPI0E1uSK— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) October 8, 2025
Crossing Rs 400 Crore Mark: Historic Feat for Kannada Cinema
With its Rs 444.75 crore worldwide collection (India Gross: Rs 378.25 crore, Overseas: Rs 66.5 crore), Kantara Chapter 1 now ranks as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film ever, just behind Yash's KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore worldwide).
It has surpassed the lifetime numbers of KGF Chapter 1 (Rs 238 crore) and the original Kantara (Rs 407 crore). The film's strong Hindi and Telugu performances have given it true pan-India appeal.
Chapter 1 also outperformed recent big releases like Lokah Chapter 1 (Rs 153 crore), They Call Him OG (Rs 179 crore), and Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 167 crore).
#KantaraChapter1 North America gross crossed $2.9M+ and counting.. 💥#BlockbusterKantara MUST WATCH IN THEATRES https://t.co/L7QzH8B7el 🎫 #Kantara NA by @PrathyangiraUS @hombalefilms @KantaraFilm @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @ChaluveG @PharsFilm @rukminitweets pic.twitter.com/agseC68lHY— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) October 7, 2025
Rishab Shetty Reacts to Kantara Chapter 1's Success
Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Rishab Shetty expressed gratitude for the film's widespread acceptance. "We began the world of Kantara with the first film, exploring the bond between nature and humans," he said, adding, "This story is rooted in our folklore from coastal Karnataka. I've always believed regional can be universal, and this success proves it again."
He further said that Kantara Chapter 1 continues to explore the Bhuta Kola tradition, celebrating the spiritual connection between tribes, deities, and nature.
To the cinephiles and the global audience,— Kantara - A Legend (@KantaraFilm) October 7, 2025
Dhaivaradhane stands as a profound symbol of faith and cultural pride within Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka. Our films, Kantara and Kantara Chapter-1, were created with the purpose of respectfully portraying this devotion and… pic.twitter.com/juqxVQrRaA
About the Film
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films (Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda). The film stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. The technical crew includes Arvind S. Kashyap as the cinematographer, B. Ajaneesh Loknath for musical score, and Suresh as the editor.
Read More
- INTERVIEW | 'Kantara Chapter 1 Not Shiva's Story': Rishab Shetty Opens Up On Plot Of His Most Ambitious Film Yet
- Rishab Shetty Reveals Near-Death Experiences While Shooting Kantara: Chapter 1; Rukmini Vasanth Calls Her Role Most Special
- Kantara Chapter 1 Cinematograher Arvind Kashyap Reveals How He Captured Rishab Shetty's Divine Climax Scene In Just Two Takes