Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty Starrer Mints Over Rs 400 Cr Worldwide, Second Only To KGF 2 In Kannada Cinema

Hyderabad: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, continues its powerful run at the box office. The film, which released on October 2, 2025, has completed its first week with Rs 316 crore India net and Rs 444.75 crore worldwide gross. The period action drama is now officially the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, standing tall behind only Yash's KGF Chapter 2.

Box Office Breakdown: Day 1 to Day 7 Performance

The film opened with massive numbers across all versions. On its first Thursday, Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 61.85 crore in India. The regional breakdown was - Kannada Rs 19.6 crore, Telugu Rs 13 crore, Hindi Rs 18.5 crore, Tamil Rs 5.5 crore, and Malayalam Rs 5.25 crore.

The momentum dipped slightly on Friday, with Rs 45.4 crore coming in, marking a 26.6 percent drop. However, strong word of mouth pushed collections back up on Saturday, earning Rs 55 crore, and even higher on Sunday, when it collected Rs 63 crore, marking the film's biggest single-day haul yet.

After a packed weekend, the weekday trend was steady. On Monday, the film earned Rs 31.5 crore, followed by a slight increase to Rs 34.25 crore on Tuesday. The seventh day (Wednesday) saw a dip, with early estimates showing around Rs 25 crore India net, a 27 pc drop from the previous day.

Here's the complete India net breakdown by language for Day 7 (Wednesday):

Kannada: Rs 9 crore

Telugu: Rs 3.5 crore

Hindi: Rs 8.5 crore

Tamil: Rs 2.15 crore

Malayalam: Rs 1.85 crore

The total seven-day India net now stands at Rs 316 crore, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 102 crore - a remarkable figure for a Kannada-origin film.

Occupancy Rates: Hindi and Telugu Versions Hold Steady