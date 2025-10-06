ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Wraps Opening Weekend With Over Rs 200 Cr

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara opened in theatres on October 2 and has been witnessing packed shows ever since.

On its fourth day, the film earned around Rs 61 crore net in India across all languages, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 223.25 crore net (approximately Rs 268 crore gross). This makes it the second-biggest opening weekend ever for a Kannada film, only behind KGF Chapter 2.

Region-wise, Kantara Chapter 1 has maintained strong numbers across markets. The Hindi version earned an estimated Rs 23–25 crore on Sunday, showing a steady hold. In Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions, the film continued its dominance, especially in South India where it registered exceptional occupancy.

In the Telugu states, the movie saw an overall 71.37 percent occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows began modestly at 43.99 pc, but by evening and night, the film was running to housefull shows with over 85 pc occupancy. The Hindi version recorded a 38.9 pc overall occupancy, with a strong evening surge of nearly 50 pc.