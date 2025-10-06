ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Wraps Opening Weekend With Over Rs 200 Cr

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 storms the box office, surpassing KGF Chapter 1 to become a record-breaking Kannada hit in its first weekend.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 6, 2025 at 11:26 AM IST

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara opened in theatres on October 2 and has been witnessing packed shows ever since.

On its fourth day, the film earned around Rs 61 crore net in India across all languages, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 223.25 crore net (approximately Rs 268 crore gross). This makes it the second-biggest opening weekend ever for a Kannada film, only behind KGF Chapter 2.

Region-wise, Kantara Chapter 1 has maintained strong numbers across markets. The Hindi version earned an estimated Rs 23–25 crore on Sunday, showing a steady hold. In Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions, the film continued its dominance, especially in South India where it registered exceptional occupancy.

In the Telugu states, the movie saw an overall 71.37 percent occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows began modestly at 43.99 pc, but by evening and night, the film was running to housefull shows with over 85 pc occupancy. The Hindi version recorded a 38.9 pc overall occupancy, with a strong evening surge of nearly 50 pc.

As per reports in the media, the Rishab Shetty-directorial has grossed over Rs 325 crore worldwide in four days, including more than $6 million from international markets. The film has already surpassed the lifetime global earnings of KGF Chapter 1 (Rs 248 crore) and HanuMan (Rs 298 crore). It now ranks as the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, trailing only KGF Chapter 2 and the original Kantara.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the phenomenal success, posting on X (formerly Twitter): "#KantaraChapter1 3 days worldwide gross 235+ Crs 🔥".

Rishab Shetty himself expressed gratitude and excitement, writing, "Audience excitement for #KantaraChapter1 is setting bookings on fire 🔥 With over 5 MILLION+ tickets SOLD on @bookmyshow, the DIVINE BLOCKBUSTER is witnessing massive housefulls everywhere 💥."

The film has also found love from Bollywood veterans. Actor Anupam Kher shared his admiration on X, writing, "Dearest @shetty_rishab! Just watched #Kantara with my mom, brother, Herman and Phalguni! I am S P E E C H L E S S! I wish I had more words to describe your and your entire team's magical brilliance! May Lord Ram bless you. Jai Ho to you all!"

Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 serves as a prequel set a thousand years before the events of the first film. The cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. With glowing reviews, soaring word-of-mouth, and unstoppable box office momentum, the film is poised to cross the Rs 400 crore mark within its first week.

