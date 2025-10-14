Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 12: Rishab Shetty's Film Roars Past Rs 450 Cr In India Despite Over 50 Pc Drop
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 made over Rs 450 crore in 12 days.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 14, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is rewriting box-office records. The epic prequel from renowned Hombale Films continues its successful box office run with the film making around Rs 13.50 crore (all languages) on the twelfth day, including between Rs 4.50 crore to Rs 5 crore from just Hindi. This is amazing when it is Monday, with excellent occupancy.
Since its release, every day of Kantara Chapter 1 has seen a rush to some remarkable highs and some minimal drops. It opened on an epic note with Rs 61.85 crore, breaking records for the first release day of a Kannada-origin feature film. The Rs 61.85 crore on day 1 surprisingly came from Rs 19.6 crore Kannada, Rs 13 crore Telugu, Rs 18.5 crore Hindi, Rs 5.5 crore Tamil, and Rs 5.25 crore from Malayalam.
Kantara Chapter 1 saw a mild drop on day two at Rs 45.4 crore. On day three, Saturday, the film banked Rs 55 crore, witnessing a rise. And then on day four, Sunday the film made Rs 63 crore, due to favourable word-of-mouth. By the end of the opening weekend, Kantara 2 had surpassed Rs 225 crore net in total excluding Monday record.
On Monday, the film minted about Rs 31.5 crore. Yet, unlike most big releases, the film held strongly on Tuesday with Rs 34.25 crore and maintained consistency through the week. Wednesday and Thursday brought Rs 25.25 crore and Rs 21.15 crore respectively, concluding the first week with an extraordinary Rs 337.4 crore India net collection.
In its second week, the momentum stayed alive. Day 9 saw Rs 22.25 crore, followed by a massive jump on Saturday, when the film collected Rs 39 crore. Sunday matched that energy with Rs 39.75 crore, marking one of the best second weekends of 2025. On its twelfth day (Monday), Kantara Chapter 1 brought in Rs 13.5 crore, registering a 66 pc drop after an intense weekend rush. However, this takes its 12-day India net collection to a staggering Rs 451.9 crore.
Occupancy reports reveal the film's continuing grip over audiences. The Telugu version maintained an 18.18 pc overall occupancy on Monday, with strong night show turnouts touching 22.44 pc. The Hindi version recorded an 11.19 pc occupancy, which is strong for a weekday, peaking during the night shows at 16.58 pc.
The film's multilingual success has been phenomenal. It has outperformed major blockbusters such as Rajinikanth's Jailer (Rs 348.55 crore), Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs 420 crore), Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Rs 406 crore), and Saiyaara (Rs 329 crore). However, it still trails behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which remains 2025's highest-grossing Indian film with Rs 601.54 crore net in India.
In the Kannada film space, Kantara Chapter 1 stands tall next only to KGF: Chapter 2. While KGF 2 collected Rs 625.1 crore by its 11th day, Shetty's latest is not far behind, making it the second-biggest Kannada film ever in terms of India net. Its 12-day total of Rs 451.9 crore surpasses even Kantara (2022), which earned Rs 407.82 crore in its lifetime, and KGF: Chapter 1, which had a global gross of Rs 237.75 crore.
Beyond numbers, the film has earned immense critical appreciation. Shetty recently shared a behind-the-scenes post that moved fans. On Instagram, he revealed that he filmed the intense climax sequence while battling a swollen leg and extreme exhaustion. "Swollen leg, exhausted body… today millions watch the same scene with admiration. It's only possible through divine blessings," he wrote, thanking fans for their love and support.
True dedication always shines, and @shetty_rishab, your commitment has created magic on screen!— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) October 13, 2025
The breathtaking climax of #KantaraChapter1 is now a moment that millions love, admire, and celebrate. Your passion and perseverance truly deserve all the love and respect coming your… https://t.co/PA4VvUb1W8
The film is a story about faith, mythology, and devotion. Set in pre-colonial times, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 examines Daiva worship's origins in Tulunadu. The film takes place during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty and depicts a confrontation between forest guardians: the tribe, and a royal family that sought to possess sacred land.
Rukmini Vasanth stars alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram, and their riveting performances provide the necessary emotional depth for the film. Critics have called it a visual and spiritual landmark, while praising its authenticity, production design, and immersive background music. Kantara Chapter 1 seems likely to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India soon.
