Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 12: Rishab Shetty's Film Roars Past Rs 450 Cr In India Despite Over 50 Pc Drop

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is rewriting box-office records. The epic prequel from renowned Hombale Films continues its successful box office run with the film making around Rs 13.50 crore (all languages) on the twelfth day, including between Rs 4.50 crore to Rs 5 crore from just Hindi. This is amazing when it is Monday, with excellent occupancy.

Since its release, every day of Kantara Chapter 1 has seen a rush to some remarkable highs and some minimal drops. It opened on an epic note with Rs 61.85 crore, breaking records for the first release day of a Kannada-origin feature film. The Rs 61.85 crore on day 1 surprisingly came from Rs 19.6 crore Kannada, Rs 13 crore Telugu, Rs 18.5 crore Hindi, Rs 5.5 crore Tamil, and Rs 5.25 crore from Malayalam.

Kantara Chapter 1 saw a mild drop on day two at Rs 45.4 crore. On day three, Saturday, the film banked Rs 55 crore, witnessing a rise. And then on day four, Sunday the film made Rs 63 crore, due to favourable word-of-mouth. By the end of the opening weekend, Kantara 2 had surpassed Rs 225 crore net in total excluding Monday record.

On Monday, the film minted about Rs 31.5 crore. Yet, unlike most big releases, the film held strongly on Tuesday with Rs 34.25 crore and maintained consistency through the week. Wednesday and Thursday brought Rs 25.25 crore and Rs 21.15 crore respectively, concluding the first week with an extraordinary Rs 337.4 crore India net collection.

In its second week, the momentum stayed alive. Day 9 saw Rs 22.25 crore, followed by a massive jump on Saturday, when the film collected Rs 39 crore. Sunday matched that energy with Rs 39.75 crore, marking one of the best second weekends of 2025. On its twelfth day (Monday), Kantara Chapter 1 brought in Rs 13.5 crore, registering a 66 pc drop after an intense weekend rush. However, this takes its 12-day India net collection to a staggering Rs 451.9 crore.