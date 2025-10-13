ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 11: Rishab Shetty's Epic Nears Rs 600 Cr Worldwide; Continues Unstoppable Run In India

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 continues a record-shattering theatrical run, establishing an unparalleled feat for Indian cinema. The film is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab, and serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Produced by Hombale Films with an estimated budget of Rs 125 crore, the mystical action-drama was released theatrically on 2nd October 2025, in five languages: Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Box Office Journey: From Large Opening to Huge 11-Day Total

Kantara: Chapter 1 opened to a massive Rs 61.85 crore on its opening Thursday with all languages performing exceptionally well, especially Hindi and Kannada. The second day dropped to Rs 45.4 crore, with a very solid recovery of Rs 55 crores on Saturday and Rs 63 crore on Sunday, generating a four day total of more than Rs 225 crore.

The first Monday of the film saw a significant drop to Rs 31.5 crore, though with an impressive turnaround on Tuesday, the film resumed balance and collected Rs 34.25 crore. The first week closed at a remarkable Rs 337.4 crore, marking one of the biggest week-one numbers for a pan-India release this year.

The second weekend further solidified its dominance. Friday collections stood at Rs 22.25 crore, followed by a phenomenal surge on Saturday and Sunday with Rs 39 crore each, taking the 11-day India net total to Rs 437.65 crore (all languages).