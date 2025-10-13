Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 11: Rishab Shetty's Epic Nears Rs 600 Cr Worldwide; Continues Unstoppable Run In India
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 roars past Rs 400 crore India net in 11 days, and nearing Rs 600 crore globally.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 13, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 continues a record-shattering theatrical run, establishing an unparalleled feat for Indian cinema. The film is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab, and serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Produced by Hombale Films with an estimated budget of Rs 125 crore, the mystical action-drama was released theatrically on 2nd October 2025, in five languages: Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Box Office Journey: From Large Opening to Huge 11-Day Total
Kantara: Chapter 1 opened to a massive Rs 61.85 crore on its opening Thursday with all languages performing exceptionally well, especially Hindi and Kannada. The second day dropped to Rs 45.4 crore, with a very solid recovery of Rs 55 crores on Saturday and Rs 63 crore on Sunday, generating a four day total of more than Rs 225 crore.
The first Monday of the film saw a significant drop to Rs 31.5 crore, though with an impressive turnaround on Tuesday, the film resumed balance and collected Rs 34.25 crore. The first week closed at a remarkable Rs 337.4 crore, marking one of the biggest week-one numbers for a pan-India release this year.
The second weekend further solidified its dominance. Friday collections stood at Rs 22.25 crore, followed by a phenomenal surge on Saturday and Sunday with Rs 39 crore each, taking the 11-day India net total to Rs 437.65 crore (all languages).
Hindi Version Performance and Occupancy Trends
The Hindi version of Kantara: Chapter 1 has been extraordinarily well received and made a Rs 14–15 crore (nett) collection on Day 11 itself. The total Hindi collection currently stands at more than Rs 108 crore, outpacing many original Bollywood offerings. The occupancy on its second Sunday was in the range of 65-70 percent all across the country with Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Lucknow having houseful evening and night shows.
Worldwide and Overseas Performance
The film has grossed over Rs 560 crore globally, and is on its way to Rs 600 crore. The film's spiritual themes and raw storytelling have been embraced abroad, as well. US distributors PrathyangiraUS reported on X (formerly Twitter): "A powerful divine roar echoes across North America ❤️🔥 #KantaraChapter1 North America gross at $4M+ mark and counting!" This makes it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 in North America, surpassing the overseas numbers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Jailer.
Records Broken
With its current momentum, Kantara: Chapter 1 has officially surpassed the lifetime India net of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Rs 406.45 crore) and Baahubali – The Beginning (Rs 420 crore). It also beat the domestic totals of Rajinikanth's Jailer (Rs 407 crore) and Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara (Rs 409 crore).
The film now stands as the second-highest grosser of 2025, just behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which leads the charts. In Karnataka, it has become the biggest Kannada film of all time, surpassing Su From So (Rs 125 crore).
The Road Ahead: Clashes and Future Prospects
The film will continue its unchallenged run until October 18, before facing major competition from Diwali releases, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror comedy Thamma, and multiple southern festive releases. However, given its strong word of mouth, Kantara: Chapter 1 is expected to sustain well into its third week. Rishab Shetty, who previously bagged the National Award for Best Actor (2024) for Kantara, has once again proved his storytelling brilliance.
