Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 10: Rishab Shetty's Film Just Rs 3 Cr Shy Of 400 Cr Mark In India

The weekday trend was steady, with the film collecting Rs 31.5 crore on Monday and Rs 34.25 crore on Tuesday. The midweek drop was small, as Wednesday scored Rs 25.25 crore and Thursday brought in Rs 21.15 crore. At the end of its first week, in five languages, Kantara Chapter 1 grossed Rs 337.4 crore, which is incredible for any film.

Kantara 2 had a blockbuster opening collecting Rs 61.85 crore on its first day across India, with Rs 19.6 crore in Kannada, Rs 13 crore in Telugu, Rs 18.5 crore in Hindi, Rs 5.5 crore in Tamil and Rs 5.25 crore in Malayalam. After a slight drop in business on day two at Rs 45.4 crore, Kantara Chapter 1 bounced back strongly over the weekend. It earned Rs 55 crore on Saturday and Rs 63 crore on Sunday, ending its first four days with extraordinary numbers.

Hyderabad: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 from Rishab Shetty continues its incredible run at the Indian box office. The film released on October 2 and has gone on to gross an impressive Rs 397.65 crore (India net) in just ten days. Directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, it is a prequel to the 2022 runaway hit Kantara. The film has been praised as a cinematic phenomenon and a unique blend of folklore, devotion and drama.

On its ninth day (Friday), it collected Rs 22.25 crore, showing a 5 percent growth from the previous day. The real boost came on its tenth day, when it recorded a strong Rs 38 crore, marking a remarkable 73 percent jump from Friday. With this, the film's ten-day total stands at Rs 397.65 crore (India net), bringing it within touching distance of the Rs 400 crore mark.

In terms of language, the Hindi version had the biggest contribution of Rs 13.5 crore on Day 10, followed by Kannada at Rs 11.25 crore, Telugu at Rs 5.25, Tamil at Rs 4.75 crore, and Malayalam with Rs 3.25 crore. The Kannada version is performing well at the South Indian box office, while the Hindi version has grown steadily in the metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

In terms of occupancy, Kantara Chapter 1 maintained excellent figures across regions on Saturday, October 11. The Kannada version was the leader in occupancy, reporting 71.39 percent, followed by Tamil at 53.07 pc, Malayalam at 52.40 pc, Telugu at 43.36 pc, and Hindi at 32.84 pc. The night shows in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai reported sold out crowds, indicating a good word of mouth along with occupancies.

Worldwide, the film has already crossed Rs 500 crore and is the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, after Saiyaara and Chhaava. Domestically, it has overtaken the lifetime collections of Rajinikanth's Jailer (Rs 348.55 crore) and Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore), setting new benchmarks for regional cinema. Despite stiff competition from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which has earned Rs 43.35 crore so far, Kantara Chapter 1 remains the undisputed box-office king of the season.

The film's grand success has reaffirmed the power of rooted storytelling. Director and actor Rishab Shetty recently expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response. Speaking at an event in New Delhi, he said, "We began the world of Kantara from the first film, and since then, we've explored the dynamic between nature and humans. This story is rooted in our folklore from coastal Karnataka. Regional can also be universal - and this film has proven that once again."

Set nearly a thousand years before the events of Kantara (2022), the prequel delves into the origins of the Bhoota Kola ritual and explores the early mythology of the mystical land of Kantara. The movie features Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, who have each received acclaim for their impressive performances. As the film moves into its second week, industry experts believe it will surpass Rs 400 crore in India alone and continue to find box office success around the world in the coming days.