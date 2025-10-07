ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Epic Roars Past Rs 250 Crore In 5 Days Despite 50 pc Drop

Despite being a weekday, Kantara: Chapter 1 had pretty good occupancy numbers in all areas. The Telugu version had 36.52 percent overall occupancy, with night shows reaching about 52 pc. On the other hand, the Hindi version listed 17.67 pc overall occupancy, with night shows reaching 28.57 pc. The steady attendance demonstrates strong word of mouth and repeat audiences in all markets.

On its first Monday (day 5), the film managed a solid Rs 30.50 crore (early estimates), taking its five-day India net total to Rs 255.75 crore. Although the number on Monday was less, it still reflects excellent holding capability for a working day. The Hindi version alone contributed between Rs 8.5 - 9.5 crore on Monday, indicating the buoying popularity in North India.

Kantara: Chapter-1 followed day one's impressive box office gross with Rs 45.4 crore on day two (Friday), with another good gross of Rs 55 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film grossed Rs 63 crore, which is the highest single-day gross to date.

Kantara: Chapter-1 had an impressive Rs 61.85 crore box office gross on day one (Thursday), which is one of the biggest openings ever for a Kannada film. The breakdown of box office collections by regional language on its opening day is as follows:

Hyderabad: Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, starring Rishab Shetty, is turning out to be a blockbuster at the box office. After its release on October 2, 2025, the prequel to the successful film Kantara 2022 is breaking box office records both in India and overseas. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars in the film. It continues its successful run in theatres across all five languages: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, with an impressive Rs 255.75 crore net box office figure in India after just five days.

The film has completely dominated the Karnataka box office, overtaking Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 during its opening weekend. While KGF 2 earned approximately Rs 73.50 crore in the state, Kantara: Chapter 1 surpassed it with Rs 79 crore in just three days. By day 6, trade experts predict the film will comfortably cross the Rs 100-crore mark in Karnataka alone, becoming only the fourth film in history to do so after Baahubali: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, and the original Kantara (2022). Given its current trend, Kantara: Chapter 1 is on track to enter the Rs 200-crore club in Karnataka, overtaking the first Kantara, which collected Rs 183.6 crore during its lifetime.

Comparison with Other Films

Even on its first Monday, Kantara: Chapter 1 outperformed many major Bollywood and South releases of 2025. Its Rs 30.50 crore Monday haul is higher than the release-day earnings of Salman Khan's Sikandar (Rs 26 crore), Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Rs 3 crore), and Dhanush's Idli Kadai (Rs 1.6 crore).

Among the top-grossing Indian films of 2025, Kantara: Chapter 1 already stands tall alongside Chhaava (Rs 24 crore Monday), Saiyaara (Rs 24 crore Monday), and Coolie (Rs 12 crore Monday), despite being only in its first week. The prequel has also outperformed recent blockbusters such as Su From So (Rs 92 crore), Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 167 crore), Lokah: Chapter 1 (Rs 153 crore), and KGF: Chapter 1 (Rs 185 crore domestic).

Worldwide Box Office and Milestones

Globally, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 has crossed Rs 300 crore gross within four days of release. Industry trackers estimate that it could surpass Rs 400 crore worldwide within its first 10 days. This makes it one of the fastest Kannada films ever to reach such a milestone. The film's phenomenal performance across international markets, especially in the UAE, US, and Australia, continues to fuel its momentum.

Makers and Distributors React

The makers and distributors are elated with the film's unprecedented success. Mythri Movie Distributors tweeted: "#KantaraChapter1 continues its unstoppable run with fast-filling shows everywhere on Monday ❤️‍🔥"

Meanwhile, the official handle of the production team posted: "Epic Response, Unanimous Love 🔥 #KantaraChapter1 continues to enchant Hindi audiences of all ages with its divine cinematic magic. #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you ❤️‍🔥"

About the Film

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 cult hit Kantara. The film takes viewers back a thousand years before the events of the original. The story centers around Berme (Rishab Shetty) a courageous warrior hailing from a jungle village in Kantara, who fights to protect his people and their homeland from Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah), a despotic ruler from a borders province who has plans to exploit their sacred forest. The female lead is played by actress Rukmini Vasanth, with veteran actor Jayaram in a key supporting role.

Taking elements of myth and folklore, the story embodies Kantara universe's deep ties to nature and divine justice. Subtle hints at Chapter 2 have also been dropped at the very end of the film.

With a reported production budget of Rs 125 crore, Kantara: Chapter-1 is a visual feast with its sweeping, breathtaking cinematography, chilling music, and pulse-pounding action sequences. The first film, created with a production budget of only Rs 16 crore, grossed Rs 407.82 crore worldwide in 2022. The prequel is on the edge of that home run, which can be achieved in less than ten days of release, an extraordinary feat for a regional film.

Read More