Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty Film Roars Past Rs 500 Cr Worldwide, Nears Rs 360 Cr in India
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is unstoppable at the box office. Becomes the fourth Indian film to cross Rs 500 crore mark in 2025.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 11, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: With Kantara Chapter 1, actor-director Rishab Shetty has once again shown that regional cinema can make a pan-India impact. The film, rooted in the culture of coastal Karnataka, is making waves across the country.
The film released on October 3. In some Hindi-speaking markets, its daily collections have even surpassed those in its home Kannada market. What it hints is that the story and performances are striking a chord with audiences, which most Hindi films are missing these days. The worldwide business of Kantara Chapter 1 has now crossed Rs 500 crore making it the fourth Indian film of 2025 to achieve this milestone.
Kantara Chapter 1 Storms Into Rs 500 Cr Club Worldwide
In just 9 days, Rishab's ambitious film has officially entered the Rs 500 crore club worldwide. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, it has grossed around Rs 428 crore in India and an estimated Rs 80 crore from overseas markets. Its total worldwide collection stands at over Rs 508 crore. Strong word-of-mouth resulting in repeat viewership have helped the film to ride the hype. Additionally, film’s spiritual intensity has made it a nationwide phenomenon.
Some Interesting Milestones
- Kantara Chapter 1 fourth Indian film to cross Rs 500 crore mark in 2025 after Coolie, Saiyaara, and Chhaava
- It is only the second Kannada film ever to reach this mark
- The first Kannada film to achieve this was Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, also produced by Hombale Films
- Globally, Kantara Chapter 1 is the 27th Indian film and 12th South Indian film to cross Rs 500 crore
- The last Indian film to join this list was Rajinikanth’s Coolie in August 2025
- Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to enter the Rs 600 crore club soon, becoming the second Indian film of 2025 to do so
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9 In India
On its ninth day, Kantara Chapter 1 earned around Rs 22.35 crore in India. Typically, south films dubbed in Hindi earn less than their regional versions. Interestingly, Kantara is performing equally well, sometimes better, in Hindi.
|Day
|India Net
|1
|Rs 61.85 Cr
|2
|Rs 45.4 Cr
|3
|Rs 55 Cr
|4
|Rs 63 Cr
|5
|Rs 31.5 Cr
|6
|Rs 34.25 Cr
|7
|Rs 25.25 Cr
|8
|Rs 21.15 Cr
|9
|Rs 22.35 Cr
|Total
|Rs 359.75 Cr
(Box office data source: Sacnilk)
Talking to ETV Bharat about the pressure of living up to Kantara’s massive success, Rishab Shetty said, "I can’t exactly say it was pressure, but certainly, the responsibility did increase. If I let pressure affect me, I wouldn’t be able to work. One thing was clear in my mind that the next part also had to be grand and majestic. My team and I have worked tirelessly for the past three years on Kantara Chapter 1. I hope the audience enjoys this film as well."
The film stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles, alongside Rishab Shetty.
