Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty Film Roars Past Rs 500 Cr Worldwide, Nears Rs 360 Cr in India

Hyderabad: With Kantara Chapter 1, actor-director Rishab Shetty has once again shown that regional cinema can make a pan-India impact. The film, rooted in the culture of coastal Karnataka, is making waves across the country.

The film released on October 3. In some Hindi-speaking markets, its daily collections have even surpassed those in its home Kannada market. What it hints is that the story and performances are striking a chord with audiences, which most Hindi films are missing these days. The worldwide business of Kantara Chapter 1 has now crossed Rs 500 crore making it the fourth Indian film of 2025 to achieve this milestone.

Kantara Chapter 1 Storms Into Rs 500 Cr Club Worldwide

In just 9 days, Rishab's ambitious film has officially entered the Rs 500 crore club worldwide. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, it has grossed around Rs 428 crore in India and an estimated Rs 80 crore from overseas markets. Its total worldwide collection stands at over Rs 508 crore. Strong word-of-mouth resulting in repeat viewership have helped the film to ride the hype. Additionally, film’s spiritual intensity has made it a nationwide phenomenon.