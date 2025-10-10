ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Heads Towards Rs 500 Cr Worldwide Despite Weekday Dip

It opened on October 2 receiving a resounding response across all five languages: Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film made Rs 61.85 crore India net on day 1, while day 2 dropped to Rs 45.4 crore, with a bounce-back over the weekend to Rs 55 crore on day 3 (Saturday) and Rs 63 crore for day 4 (Sunday). On its fourth day, the film minted Rs 63 crore, validating its mass appeal in the various regions of the country.

The film, set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, explores the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual from ancient times and narrates the tale of Berme, a tribal warrior, as he fights against oppression by feudal lords.

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 continues to record an extraordinary performance at the box office, once again demonstrating how sticking to cultural roots can create a glorious cinematic experience. The period action-drama directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty is a prequel to the 2022 sensation, Kantara and is produced under the banner of Hombale Films. Along with Shetty, the film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in other key roles.

The first weekday for the film went as expected as a drop came on day 5, with Rs 31.5 crore collected on its first Monday. Interestingly on Tuesday, the collections increased to Rs 34.25 crore which is a positive indication of effective word-of-mouth promotion. Day 7 saw a drop to Rs 25.25 crore and day 8 (Thursday) ended with Rs 20.50 crore across all relevant languages as per Sacnilk. This takes the total India net collection to Rs 334.94 crore in eight days, while worldwide numbers have already crossed Rs 415 crore gross.

The Hindi-language performance, too, has been a standout success, surpassing Rs 100 crore in just seven days, becoming only the second Kannada film in history to do that, after Yash's KGF Chapter 2. The Hindi version alone earned around Rs 6.75 - Rs 7.25 crore on its eighth day wherein the occupancy stood at 14.63 pc, with noticeable improvement during evening and night shows. This demonstrates that audience interest remains steady even after a week in theatres.

When compared to other major Kannada blockbusters, Kantara: Chapter 1 ranks second only to KGF Chapter 2, which had a lifetime gross of Rs 1,215 crore worldwide. The film has already surpassed KGF Chapter 1 (Rs 238 crore), 777 Charlie (Rs 102.75 crore), and Vikrant Rona (Rs 100.35 crore). It has also overtaken the lifetime total of the original Kantara (Rs 407.82 crore worldwide) within just a week. The movie's global success places it among the top Kannada films of all time, and it is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide by its second weekend.

Beyond its numbers, Kantara: Chapter 1 is being celebrated for bringing native folklore to mainstream cinema. Rishab Shetty's performance and direction, both central to a story with a deep cultural connection, have been amongst the contributors to the film's strong hold in both urban multiplexes and rural areas.