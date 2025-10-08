Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rs 400 Cr Plus Worldwide, Rishab Shetty Starrer To Pip Lifetime Of Original Film
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 crosses Rs 400 crore globally in six days, breaking records both in India and worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 8, 2025 at 11:18 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 is unstoppable at the Indian box office. The mythological film, which is a prequel to the major hit of 2022 Kantara, continues to have a strong run with more and more box office milestones broken every day. After a great extended weekend and a strong hold on Monday, the film had yet another jump on day six with an approximately Rs 33.50 crore India net across all languages (early estimates).
Since its opening on Thursday, Kantara: Chapter 1 has been remarkably consistent. It had excellent openings, with a total of Rs 61.85 crore for day 1, with the film making Rs 19.6 crore in Karnataka and earning Rs 18.5 cr from Hindi markets. After a mild drop to Rs 45.4 crore on day two, it jumped sharply again on Saturday with Rs 55 crore and jumped back up on Sunday with Rs 63 crore, demonstrating one of the best weekend trends for any film of Kannada-origin in the past few years.
The film registered a drop of 50 pc on Monday fetching Rs 31.5 crore, yet on Tuesday the film continued its good climb to Rs 33.5 crore or with a 6.35 pc increase, indicating a good audience retention across regions. With these returns, the film has a total of approximately Rs 290.25 crore India net in six days, with Rs 89.35 crore from Karnataka, Rs 57.4 crore from Telugu states, Rs 93.25 crore from the Hindi belt, Rs 27.25 crore from Tamil Nadu and Rs 23 crore from Kerala.
The Hindi version alone contributed Rs 10.50 - 11.50 crore on Tuesday, taking its total to a striking Rs 93 crore in just six days - an impressive feat for a dubbed South Indian film. At this pace, Kantara Chapter 1 will cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi by Wednesday, becoming the first South Indian title of 2025 to achieve this milestone.
#KantaraChapter1 North America gross crossed $2.9M+ and counting.. 💥#BlockbusterKantara MUST WATCH IN THEATRES https://t.co/L7QzH8B7el 🎫 #Kantara NA by @PrathyangiraUS @hombalefilms @KantaraFilm @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @ChaluveG @PharsFilm @rukminitweets pic.twitter.com/agseC68lHY— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) October 7, 2025
In terms of occupancy, the film recorded an overall 32.9 pc occupancy in Hindi and 30.85 pc in Telugu on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Hindi shows showed strong momentum through the day, starting with 13.25 pc in the morning and peaking at 56.37 pc during night shows. Telugu markets followed a similar trajectory, with night shows recording nearly 45 pc occupancy.
According to trade sources, Kantara: Chapter 1 has already crossed the Rs 400 crore gross mark worldwide within just six days, making it the first Kannada film of 2025 to do so. It now joins Coolie, Saiyaara, and Chhaava as one of the four Indian films to breach the Rs 400 crore worldwide benchmark this year. Distributors have also reported that the film has grossed over $2.9 million (Rs 24 crore approx.) in North America, further solidifying its overseas pull.
To the cinephiles and the global audience,— Kantara - A Legend (@KantaraFilm) October 7, 2025
Dhaivaradhane stands as a profound symbol of faith and cultural pride within Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka. Our films, Kantara and Kantara Chapter-1, were created with the purpose of respectfully portraying this devotion and… pic.twitter.com/juqxVQrRaA
Given its current trajectory, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 is expected to surpass Rs 300 crore in India by today, and is on course to outpace the lifetime collection of the original Kantara (2022), which earned Rs 309.64 crore domestically over 10 weeks. The prequel has also decimated its competition, with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earning only Rs 3 crore on Tuesday compared to Kantara's Rs 33.5 crore.
Amidst the film's roaring success, the makers, Hombale Films, have issued an important appeal to fans. Following viral videos of moviegoers imitating the sacred Daiva characters from the film, the production house released a statement urging the public not to mimic or perform as Daiva personas in public spaces. The team emphasised that Dhaivaradhane, or Daiva worship, is a deeply spiritual practice rooted in Tulunadu's heritage and not intended for casual recreation. "Such acts amount to trivialising our belief system and deeply hurt the sentiments of the Tulu community," read the official statement. Hombale Films has encouraged viewers to respect the sanctity of these customs and preserve the heritage that the film is dedicated to celebrating.
Dear #Kantara Family and Cinema Lovers,#KantaraChapter1 is as much yours as ours, and your love has made it truly unforgettable.— Kantara - A Legend (@KantaraFilm) October 3, 2025
We humbly request you not to share/record videos from the film and not to encourage piracy.
Let’s keep the magic of Kantara alive in theatres, so… pic.twitter.com/n1wNJwURv2
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 is directed and written by Rishab Shetty, who also stars in the film along with Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. The film is written and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, and tells the mythical origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend hundreds of years ago.
