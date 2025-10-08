ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rs 400 Cr Plus Worldwide, Rishab Shetty Starrer To Pip Lifetime Of Original Film

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 is unstoppable at the Indian box office. The mythological film, which is a prequel to the major hit of 2022 Kantara, continues to have a strong run with more and more box office milestones broken every day. After a great extended weekend and a strong hold on Monday, the film had yet another jump on day six with an approximately Rs 33.50 crore India net across all languages (early estimates).

Since its opening on Thursday, Kantara: Chapter 1 has been remarkably consistent. It had excellent openings, with a total of Rs 61.85 crore for day 1, with the film making Rs 19.6 crore in Karnataka and earning Rs 18.5 cr from Hindi markets. After a mild drop to Rs 45.4 crore on day two, it jumped sharply again on Saturday with Rs 55 crore and jumped back up on Sunday with Rs 63 crore, demonstrating one of the best weekend trends for any film of Kannada-origin in the past few years.

The film registered a drop of 50 pc on Monday fetching Rs 31.5 crore, yet on Tuesday the film continued its good climb to Rs 33.5 crore or with a 6.35 pc increase, indicating a good audience retention across regions. With these returns, the film has a total of approximately Rs 290.25 crore India net in six days, with Rs 89.35 crore from Karnataka, Rs 57.4 crore from Telugu states, Rs 93.25 crore from the Hindi belt, Rs 27.25 crore from Tamil Nadu and Rs 23 crore from Kerala.

The Hindi version alone contributed Rs 10.50 - 11.50 crore on Tuesday, taking its total to a striking Rs 93 crore in just six days - an impressive feat for a dubbed South Indian film. At this pace, Kantara Chapter 1 will cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi by Wednesday, becoming the first South Indian title of 2025 to achieve this milestone.