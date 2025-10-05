Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty's Epic Rebounds With 20 pc Growth, Soars Past Rs 160 Cr
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 roars at the box office with strong weekend growth and stellar critical acclaim.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 5, 2025 at 10:30 AM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is currently turning heads at the box office with outstanding numbers in all major languages in its opening weekend. The film is drawn from the romantic folktale crafted by Shetty after the blockbuster hit of his film Kantara in 2022. The prequel mixes myth, folklore into a cinematic spectacle.
Going by trade portal Sacnilk, the film made Rs 55 crore net in India on day 3 (Saturday), demonstrating a 20 pc growth over Friday's business. The total net collection for the first three days stands at a remarkable Rs 162.85 crore, all in less than 72 hours.
On day 1 (Thursday), it hit an impressive Rs 61.85 crore, with Kannada contributing Rs 19.6 crore, Telugu Rs 13 crore, Hindi Rs 18.5 crore, Tamil Rs 5.5 crore, and Malayalam Rs 5.25 crore. On day 2 (Friday), box office numbers slightly dropped to Rs 46 crore, but day 3 (Saturday) proved a steady hold in the box office numbers.
Language-wise, Kantara Chapter 1 saw impressive occupancies across regions. In the Telugu states, the film registered a 67.06 percent overall occupancy on Saturday. Morning shows began modestly at 36.71 percent, but by evening and night, theatres were nearly packed, touching 87.71 pc occupancy. The Hindi version also showed a steady rise, clocking 29.54 pc overall occupancy with night shows peaking at 49.41 pc.
Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that the film has amassed over Rs 87.75 crore gross globally on day 1 alone, making it the second-biggest opening ever for a Kannada film, next only to KGF: Chapter 2.
#OneWordReview...#KantaraChapter1 *HINDI*: OUTSTANDING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2025
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½#RishabShetty delivers a stunning spectacle yet again... Blends mythology, folklore, breathtaking visuals, and powerful storytelling into an unforgettable experience. #KantaraChapter1Review
Right from its… pic.twitter.com/KT4eUb8goJ
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh hailed Kantara Chapter 1 as "OUTSTANDING," rating it four and a half stars. He praised Shetty's direction, calling the film "a stunning spectacle that blends mythology, folklore, breathtaking visuals, and powerful storytelling into an unforgettable experience." Adarsh further noted that the film's opening sequence immediately transports the viewer "into a world that is raw, divine, and majestic," while the emotional and spiritual layers run deep.
Dear #Kantara Family and Cinema Lovers,#KantaraChapter1 is as much yours as ours, and your love has made it truly unforgettable.— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 3, 2025
We humbly request you not to share/record videos from the film and not to encourage piracy.
Let’s keep the magic of Kantara alive in theatres, so… pic.twitter.com/EluTsYZspE
He also commended the performances, writing that "Rishab Shetty lives, breathes, and owns the character," while Rukmini Vasanth delivers a "top-notch performance." Gulshan Devaiah was lauded as a "fantastic antagonist," and Jayaram was described as "first-rate." The critic pointed out Loknath's evocative score and Arvind Kashyap's superior cinematography, which captured the scale of the film impressively.
Thank you brother ✨ https://t.co/2YQcQk7NBs— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 4, 2025
In contrast to the first Kantara, which addressed contemporary land disputes, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 goes back to the 4th century CE, when the Kadamba dynasty was in power, and traces the beginnings of the ritual of Bhuta Kola, which inspired the first film's narrative. The historical story, spiritual undertones, and raw energy have struck a chord with audiences across India.
Read More
- INTERVIEW | 'Kantara Chapter 1 Not Shiva's Story': Rishab Shetty Opens Up On Plot Of His Most Ambitious Film Yet
- The Fate Of Ophelia: Taylor Swift's Song Becomes Spotify's Most-Streamed In 24 Hours - All About The Shakespeare-Inspired Track
- Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Fans Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer As One More National Award-Worthy Film