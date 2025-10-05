ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty's Epic Rebounds With 20 pc Growth, Soars Past Rs 160 Cr

On day 1 (Thursday), it hit an impressive Rs 61.85 crore, with Kannada contributing Rs 19.6 crore, Telugu Rs 13 crore, Hindi Rs 18.5 crore, Tamil Rs 5.5 crore, and Malayalam Rs 5.25 crore. On day 2 (Friday), box office numbers slightly dropped to Rs 46 crore, but day 3 (Saturday) proved a steady hold in the box office numbers.

Going by trade portal Sacnilk, the film made Rs 55 crore net in India on day 3 (Saturday), demonstrating a 20 pc growth over Friday's business. The total net collection for the first three days stands at a remarkable Rs 162.85 crore, all in less than 72 hours.

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is currently turning heads at the box office with outstanding numbers in all major languages in its opening weekend. The film is drawn from the romantic folktale crafted by Shetty after the blockbuster hit of his film Kantara in 2022. The prequel mixes myth, folklore into a cinematic spectacle.

Language-wise, Kantara Chapter 1 saw impressive occupancies across regions. In the Telugu states, the film registered a 67.06 percent overall occupancy on Saturday. Morning shows began modestly at 36.71 percent, but by evening and night, theatres were nearly packed, touching 87.71 pc occupancy. The Hindi version also showed a steady rise, clocking 29.54 pc overall occupancy with night shows peaking at 49.41 pc.

Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that the film has amassed over Rs 87.75 crore gross globally on day 1 alone, making it the second-biggest opening ever for a Kannada film, next only to KGF: Chapter 2.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh hailed Kantara Chapter 1 as "OUTSTANDING," rating it four and a half stars. He praised Shetty's direction, calling the film "a stunning spectacle that blends mythology, folklore, breathtaking visuals, and powerful storytelling into an unforgettable experience." Adarsh further noted that the film's opening sequence immediately transports the viewer "into a world that is raw, divine, and majestic," while the emotional and spiritual layers run deep.

He also commended the performances, writing that "Rishab Shetty lives, breathes, and owns the character," while Rukmini Vasanth delivers a "top-notch performance." Gulshan Devaiah was lauded as a "fantastic antagonist," and Jayaram was described as "first-rate." The critic pointed out Loknath's evocative score and Arvind Kashyap's superior cinematography, which captured the scale of the film impressively.

In contrast to the first Kantara, which addressed contemporary land disputes, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 goes back to the 4th century CE, when the Kadamba dynasty was in power, and traces the beginnings of the ritual of Bhuta Kola, which inspired the first film's narrative. The historical story, spiritual undertones, and raw energy have struck a chord with audiences across India.

