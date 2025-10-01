ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking: Rishab Shetty's Film Collects Over Rs 19 Cr Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti Release

Hyderabad: Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty is set to return to the big screen after nearly three years, with the film Kantara Chapter 1. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 surprise blockbuster Kantara, the film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

The original Kantara earned over Rs 400 crore at the box office against a reported budget of Rs 16 crore. Its unexpected success has set high expectations for the prequel, and early indications suggest that Kantara Chapter 1 is off to a promising start in terms of advance ticket sales.

As per a report from industry tracker Sacnilk, as of Wednesday morning, advance bookings for the film have grossed Rs 11.8 crore. Including blocked seats, the total rises to Rs 19.35 crore. The movie is being screened across 11,800 shows in the country and has already sold 4,17,157 tickets.