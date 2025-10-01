Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking: Rishab Shetty's Film Collects Over Rs 19 Cr Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti Release
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 sees strong advance bookings across India, with Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu audiences showing high interest.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 1, 2025 at 1:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty is set to return to the big screen after nearly three years, with the film Kantara Chapter 1. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 surprise blockbuster Kantara, the film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.
The original Kantara earned over Rs 400 crore at the box office against a reported budget of Rs 16 crore. Its unexpected success has set high expectations for the prequel, and early indications suggest that Kantara Chapter 1 is off to a promising start in terms of advance ticket sales.
As per a report from industry tracker Sacnilk, as of Wednesday morning, advance bookings for the film have grossed Rs 11.8 crore. Including blocked seats, the total rises to Rs 19.35 crore. The movie is being screened across 11,800 shows in the country and has already sold 4,17,157 tickets.
As anticipated, the Kannada-speaking regions account for a considerable portion of the sales, with 2,14,933 tickets sold across 1,780 shows. The Hindi belt, though not much behind, has the maximum number of shows at 6,407 and has sold 60,665 tickets. Tamil and Telugu audiences have also shown strong interest, purchasing 45,309 and 42,101 tickets, respectively. Interestingly, the Malayalam version has performed particularly well, with 53,957 tickets sold across just 1,236 shows.
Though the advance bookings are impressive, they are just marginally short of some of the highest-grossing Kannada or pan-Indian films. For comparison, KGF Chapter 2 had recorded Kannada-only advance sales of Rs 17.95 crore on its opening day. Similarly, this year's top-grossing Hindi film Chhaava logged Rs 13.79 crore in advance bookings on Day 1.
Industry analysts expect the momentum to grow in the remaining hours leading up to the release. With increasing numbers of single-screen theatres opening advance bookings and buzz around the film still gathering pace, Kantara Chapter 1 is set to open well at the box office.
With just one day left for its theatrical release, everyone is now waiting with bated breath to see if Kantara Chapter 1 can replicate or surpass the success of its predecessor.
