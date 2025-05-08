'No Filming Was Scheduled On That Day': Makers Of Rishab Shetty's Film Kantara 2 Clarify Junior Artist's Death Did Not Occur On Set

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming movie Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara starring Rishab Shetty, have issued a public statement following the death of a 33-year-old junior artist, MF Kapil. The incident occurred while the artist was reportedly swimming in a river and drowned. However, the film's production team has clarified that the incident did not take place during filming or on the movie set.

Production house Hombale Films took to the microblogging site X and addressed the reports circulating in the media and social platforms, urging the public to refrain from making unverified associations with the film or its crew. In an official statement, the makers said, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of junior artist M.F. Kapil. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

The statement further read, "In light of recent discussions, we would like to respectfully clarify that the incident did not occur on the sets of Kantara. No filming was scheduled on that day, and the unfortunate event took place during his personal engagement, outside the scope of any film-related activity. We sincerely request everyone to refrain from drawing unverified associations with the film or its crew."

Alongside the statement, Hombale Films also dropped a message, saying, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of M.F. Kapil, may they find strength and peace in this difficult time."

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly reacted to the incident. In a public statement issued on Thursday, the association called for immediate legal action and demanded that an FIR be registered against actor-director Rishab Shetty and the production house. AICWA expressed concerns over the lack of transparency in such cases.

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses deep sorrow over the tragic demise of junior artist MF Kapil, aged 33, a resident of Moosarithara, Vaikom, Kerala, who lost his life on May 6, 2025, around 3:45 PM near Souparnika River, close to Kollur, Karnataka, during the shooting of the film Kantara 2 (Chapter-1). According to the film's producer and owner of the production house, Rishab Shetty, the cause of death has been stated as drowning while swimming in the river. An FIR has been registered at Kollur Police Station regarding this incident," the statement read.

"AICWA firmly believes that whenever a worker loses their life on a film set, the actual cause is often concealed, and any worker attempting to reveal the truth is threatened. This practice of covering up the reality behind such tragic incidents must end," it further read.

Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, is currently in production and is slated for release on October 2, 2025. The film serves as a prequel to the original Kantara, which was both a critical and commercial success.