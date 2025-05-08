ETV Bharat / entertainment

'No Filming Was Scheduled On That Day': Makers Of Rishab Shetty's Film Kantara 2 Clarify Junior Artist's Death Did Not Occur On Set

Kantara: Chapter 1 makers clarified that junior artist MF Kapil's death occurred off-set, offered condolences, while AICWA demanded legal action and transparency.

'No Filming Was Scheduled On That Day': Kantara 2 Makers Clarify Junior Artist's Death Did Not Occur On Set
'No Filming Was Scheduled On That Day': Kantara 2 Makers Clarify Junior Artist's Death Did Not Occur On Set (Photo: ETV Bharat, Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 8:19 PM IST

Updated : May 8, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST

3 Min Read

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming movie Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara starring Rishab Shetty, have issued a public statement following the death of a 33-year-old junior artist, MF Kapil. The incident occurred while the artist was reportedly swimming in a river and drowned. However, the film's production team has clarified that the incident did not take place during filming or on the movie set.

Production house Hombale Films took to the microblogging site X and addressed the reports circulating in the media and social platforms, urging the public to refrain from making unverified associations with the film or its crew. In an official statement, the makers said, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of junior artist M.F. Kapil. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

The statement further read, "In light of recent discussions, we would like to respectfully clarify that the incident did not occur on the sets of Kantara. No filming was scheduled on that day, and the unfortunate event took place during his personal engagement, outside the scope of any film-related activity. We sincerely request everyone to refrain from drawing unverified associations with the film or its crew."

Alongside the statement, Hombale Films also dropped a message, saying, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of M.F. Kapil, may they find strength and peace in this difficult time."

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly reacted to the incident. In a public statement issued on Thursday, the association called for immediate legal action and demanded that an FIR be registered against actor-director Rishab Shetty and the production house. AICWA expressed concerns over the lack of transparency in such cases.

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses deep sorrow over the tragic demise of junior artist MF Kapil, aged 33, a resident of Moosarithara, Vaikom, Kerala, who lost his life on May 6, 2025, around 3:45 PM near Souparnika River, close to Kollur, Karnataka, during the shooting of the film Kantara 2 (Chapter-1). According to the film's producer and owner of the production house, Rishab Shetty, the cause of death has been stated as drowning while swimming in the river. An FIR has been registered at Kollur Police Station regarding this incident," the statement read.

"AICWA firmly believes that whenever a worker loses their life on a film set, the actual cause is often concealed, and any worker attempting to reveal the truth is threatened. This practice of covering up the reality behind such tragic incidents must end," it further read.

Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, is currently in production and is slated for release on October 2, 2025. The film serves as a prequel to the original Kantara, which was both a critical and commercial success.

READ MORE

  1. Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 Faces Tragedy After Junior Artist's Death While Shooting
  2. Kantara: Chapter 1 Shoot 'Proceeding As Normal', No Injuries Reported By Minor Bus Accident - Confirm Makers
  3. Kantara Chapter 1 Release Date Announced: Here's When Rishab Shetty's Epic Prequel Will Hit Theatres

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming movie Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara starring Rishab Shetty, have issued a public statement following the death of a 33-year-old junior artist, MF Kapil. The incident occurred while the artist was reportedly swimming in a river and drowned. However, the film's production team has clarified that the incident did not take place during filming or on the movie set.

Production house Hombale Films took to the microblogging site X and addressed the reports circulating in the media and social platforms, urging the public to refrain from making unverified associations with the film or its crew. In an official statement, the makers said, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of junior artist M.F. Kapil. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

The statement further read, "In light of recent discussions, we would like to respectfully clarify that the incident did not occur on the sets of Kantara. No filming was scheduled on that day, and the unfortunate event took place during his personal engagement, outside the scope of any film-related activity. We sincerely request everyone to refrain from drawing unverified associations with the film or its crew."

Alongside the statement, Hombale Films also dropped a message, saying, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of M.F. Kapil, may they find strength and peace in this difficult time."

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly reacted to the incident. In a public statement issued on Thursday, the association called for immediate legal action and demanded that an FIR be registered against actor-director Rishab Shetty and the production house. AICWA expressed concerns over the lack of transparency in such cases.

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses deep sorrow over the tragic demise of junior artist MF Kapil, aged 33, a resident of Moosarithara, Vaikom, Kerala, who lost his life on May 6, 2025, around 3:45 PM near Souparnika River, close to Kollur, Karnataka, during the shooting of the film Kantara 2 (Chapter-1). According to the film's producer and owner of the production house, Rishab Shetty, the cause of death has been stated as drowning while swimming in the river. An FIR has been registered at Kollur Police Station regarding this incident," the statement read.

"AICWA firmly believes that whenever a worker loses their life on a film set, the actual cause is often concealed, and any worker attempting to reveal the truth is threatened. This practice of covering up the reality behind such tragic incidents must end," it further read.

Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, is currently in production and is slated for release on October 2, 2025. The film serves as a prequel to the original Kantara, which was both a critical and commercial success.

READ MORE

  1. Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 Faces Tragedy After Junior Artist's Death While Shooting
  2. Kantara: Chapter 1 Shoot 'Proceeding As Normal', No Injuries Reported By Minor Bus Accident - Confirm Makers
  3. Kantara Chapter 1 Release Date Announced: Here's When Rishab Shetty's Epic Prequel Will Hit Theatres
Last Updated : May 8, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANTARA 2KANTARA CHAPTER 1RISHAB SHETTYRISHAB SHETTY KANTARA 2KANTARA 2 JUNIOR ARTIST DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.