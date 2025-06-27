Kannappa X Review: Vishnu Manchu Delivers 'Career-Best Performance'; Akshay, Prabhas Shine In Spiritual Epic

Hyderabad: Kannappa, the much-anticipated Telugu-language mythological epic, finally hit theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025, and early reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter) are already generating strong buzz. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and headlined by Vishnu Manchu, the film is based on the legendary tale of Kannappa, a fierce tribal warrior who transforms into one of Lord Shiva's most ardent devotees.

From intense performances to a spiritually charged climax and star-powered cameos, Kannappa is shaping up as a powerful addition to India's mythological tales on screen. However, the film's release hasn't been without controversy, with the makers also issuing a strong legal notice warning trolls and urging responsible criticism.

Early X (Twitter) Reactions: Emotion, Goosebumps And Spiritual Overdrive

Popular film critic Sumit Kadel rated the film 3.5 stars and wrote: "Just watched #Kanappa, and I still can't shake off the last 30 minutes from my mind. The only time I've felt something this intense was during the climax of #Kantara."

Kadel praised the emotionally stirring and goosebumps-inducing climax, stating that it will leave Lord Shiva devotees in tears. The film explores the journey of a warrior who begins as a non-believer but evolves into Shiva's greatest devotee, culminating in a spiritual and emotional payoff that seems to have struck a chord. "#VishnuManchu was born to play Kanappa. His performance in the last 15 minutes could define his career," Kadel added.

Other X users echoed similar sentiments: "#Kanappa Best movie on Lord Shiva till now Har Har Mahadev." "Last 20 Mins - @iVishnuManchu career-best performance. Don't miss it #kannappa"

Even actor Prabhas, who appears in a power-packed cameo as Rudra, has been receiving positive response from audiences: "Positive response for #Rudra character. The audience are enjoying 2nd half from #Prabhas entry to climax," wrote one X user.

However, not all reactions were glowing with one writing: "#KanappaReview 30 mins in... Walkout feels already. New Zealand field looks beautiful but feels disconnected. Sorry Shivayaa… #kannappa." This highlights that while the emotional and devotional core works strongly in the second half, the first half has been criticised for its slow pacing and uneven execution.

Kannappa: A Decade in the Making

The film involved the makers of Kannappa in an arduous and difficult development cycle over the span of a decade. The script is written by leading actor Vishnu Manchu and produced by his father Mohan Babu. The film is based on the second century CE. The story chronicles the legendary account of Kannappa, a tribal warrior ultimately granted divine grace through unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva.

The cast of Kannappa features some of the absolute best:

VISHNU MANCHU - as KANAPPA

AKSHAY KUMAR - as the divine LORD SHIVA

KAJAL AGGARWAL - as goddess PARVATI, very emotional and graceful

MOHANLAL - as KIRATA

PRABHAS - as RUDRA, whose entry bolsters the second half

MOHAN BABU, R. SARATHKUMAR, MADHOO......and many more

The music of the film is composed by Stephen Devassy, and the visuals were beautifully shot around various picturesque locations in New Zealand. The film started production in 2023 on a grand scale with a puja (religious sacred ceremony) at Srikalahasteeswara Temple, thereby connecting the story's spiritual essence with a real-world inspiration.

Makers Warn Trolls Ahead of Release

Before the release of the film, team Kannappa released a public notice on their official X handle, cautioning about intentional defamation and malicious trolling. The notice read: "Our film Kannappa releases globally on June 27, 2025, with full lawful clearances. Misuse, distortion, or defamatory acts against the film or its stakeholders will be legally challenged."

The makers emphasised that while freedom of speech is respected, they would not tolerate targeted negativity or "vendetta-fueled commentary." The notice referenced Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution but acknowledged that an "intentional and destructive attack" would not be protected by this provision of law, and could serve potential criminal consequences.

This firm stance has been taken to combat backlash and critique taking place online, and the chances of backlash regarding the religious implications or casting choices of the film. The makers had advised individuals to watch the film and provide legitimate critique after an understanding of intention and message.