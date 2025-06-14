Kannappa Trailer: Vishnu Manchu Transforms From Atheist To Lord Shiva Akshay Kumar's Devotee

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming film Kannappa, featuring Vishnu Manchu in the leading role, has now been released, giving viewers a spectacular glimpse into the mythological and devotional experience of the Shaivite devotee. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa will be released in theatres on June 27, after facing multiple delays and controversies during production.

In the trailer of over two minutes, we are introduced to a young Kannappa. He was initially an atheist until he became a fervent devotee of Lord Shiva following an encounter with the spiritually powerful Rudra, played by Prabhas. The trailer showcases impressive VFX and has plenty of fast-action shots. The trailer ends with Kannappa finding the divine power of Lord Shiva.

Besides Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas, the film also stars Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Rahul Madhav, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, and Preity Mukhundhan. Major Bollywood and South Indian stars will also make special appearances, including Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas as Rudra, and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati.

The trailer launch was initially set for June 13, but it was delayed out of respect for those who perished in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the death of more than 200 people.

Adding to the turbulence on the film's journey, the production company also suffered a serious security breach when a hard disk containing 90 minutes of VFX-heavy footage was stolen. Vishnu Manchu was quick to raise his suspicions about his brother Manchu Manoj as the thief. Reports indicate that the hard disk was stolen by an office boy named Raghu, who delivered it to a woman named Charitha, prompting an ongoing investigation.