Kannappa Teaser 2: Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar's Star-Studded Cameos in Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Drama

Hyderabad: The makers of Kannappa released the second teaser of the film on March 1. This mythological drama is based on the legendary story of Bhakta Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. After debuting the teaser for the media in Mumbai, they dropped it on social media for fans to see.

The teaser, lasting 1 minute and 24 seconds, gives a sneak peek into the world in which the films is set. Vishnu Manchu stars as Thinnadu, while other big names like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal make for a star-studded ensemble. Akshay plays Lord Shiva, Prabhas portrays the divine guardian Rudra, and Kajal Aggarwal plays Goddess Parvati. The teaser ends with Parvati questioning how Kannappa will become a devotee as he lacks faith in divine.

Prabhas’s involvement in the film comes from a personal space. His late uncle, Krishnam Raju, played Kannappa in the 1976 film Bhakta Kannappa, which remains a significant part of his legacy. So when Vishnu Manchu asked Prabhas to appear in a cameo, he quickly agreed.

Akshay Kumar shared his excitement about playing Lord Shiva in a statement, saying, "Vishnu’s belief in me convinced me to take on this role. The film is powerful and a visual masterpiece, and I’m honored to be part of it."

Vishnu Manchu described Kannappa as a personal journey, noting his deep connection to the story. "It’s a tale of faith and sacrifice, and having icons like Akshay, Mohanlal, and Prabhas join us is a source of immense pride," said the actor.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, the film promises a visually stunning and emotional journey. The film’s music is composed by Stephen Devassy, with Sheldon Chau handling cinematography and Anthony Gonsalvez editing. Vishnu Manchu not only headlines the film but has also written the story and screenplay. The ensemble cast also includes Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Preity Mukundhan, and Vishnu Manchu’s daughters, Ariaana and Viviana. Kannappa will be released worldwide on April 25, 2025.