Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 4: Vishnu Manchu's Film To Earn Its Lowest On First Monday

Hyderabad: Vishnu Manchu's recently released mythological drama Kannappa, which opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences, is struggling to maintain momentum at the box office. Despite a promising start, the film has witnessed a noticeable decline in its earnings with each passing day.

The film had a strong opening day with a collection of Rs 9.35 crore across India, marking the highest opening day in Manchu's career. However, the film's performance dropped from the second day, and the downward trend continued as the film entered its first Monday.

Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 4

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Kannappa earned only Rs 1.19 crore on Monday at the time of publishing. The final figure is expected to slightly increase once the night show numbers are accounted for. However, even with adjustments, the Day 4 total is set to be the film's lowest so far. The overall four-day collection now stands at an estimated Rs 24.1 crore in India.

Box Office Breakdown

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 9.35 Cr Day 2 Rs 7.15 Cr Day 3 Rs 6.41 Cr Day 4 Rs 1.19 Cr Total Rs 24.1 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Occupancy Rates

The film's Monday occupancy in Tamil Nadu was underwhelming, with an overall Tamil (2D) occupancy rate of just 10.74%. Here's how Monday's occupancy fared:

Morning Shows: 10.74%

Afternoon Shows: 12.08%

Evening Shows: 9.41%

Night Shows: Yet to be updated

Piracy Adds To The Setback

Amid the dwindling box office performance, Kannappa has also been hit hard by piracy. Vishnu Manchu took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that over 30,000 illegal links of the film had already been taken down. Expressing his disappointment, he urged viewers not to support pirated content.

"Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft - plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different. Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev," he wrote.

It's worth noting that just days before its release, the producers had filed a complaint regarding the theft of a hard drive containing 90 minutes of the film, including crucial VFX shots.