Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 2: Vishnu Manchu Film Witnesses Saturday Slump Despite Star Power

Hyderabad: The mythological epic Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and headlined by Vishnu Manchu, was one of the most anticipated pan-Indian releases of 2025. Backed by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film brings together a stellar ensemble cast including Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, and others. Despite the high expectations, Kannappa has witnessed a drop in box office numbers on its second day of release.

On its opening day, Kannappa managed to collect an impressive Rs 9.35 crore at the India box office. This figure marked the biggest opening of Vishnu Manchu's career. The Telugu version alone contributed Rs 8.25 crore to the Day 1 total, with the remaining collections coming from Tamil (Rs 0.15 crore), Hindi (Rs 0.65 crore), Kannada (Rs 0.1 crore), and Malayalam (Rs 0.2 crore).

However, on Day 2 (Saturday, June 28), the film's collections saw a dip, earning an estimated Rs 7 crore. With this, the total two-day collection stands at Rs 16.35 crore across all languages. The drop, especially during a weekend, is surprising for a pan-Indian film featuring such high-profile actors.

Occupancy Details – Day 2

Occupancy rates also reflect the dip in performance, especially outside the Telugu-speaking regions. The Telugu version maintained strong numbers with an overall occupancy of 44.42 percent.

Morning Shows: 27.00 pc

Afternoon Shows: 45.26 pc

Evening Shows: 46.89 pc

Night Shows: 58.54 pc

The Tamil version recorded a moderate 19.84 percent occupancy.

Morning Shows: 13.40 pc

Afternoon Shows: 23.41 pc

Evening Shows: 14.88 pc

Night Shows: 27.69 pc

The Hindi version lagged behind with an overall 17.37 percent occupancy.

Morning Shows: 7.61 pc

Afternoon Shows: 15.28 pc

Evening Shows: 17.78 pc

Night Shows: 28.81 pc

In the Hindi belt, Kannappa faces tough competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, a coming-of-age sports comedy directed by RS Prasanna. Starring Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza, the film has already crossed Rs 100 crore in nine days, creating strong headwinds for Kannappa's dubbed version.

Message For Trolls

In response to early negative commentary, the makers of Kannappa released a public statement addressing "intentional and destructive attacks." They urged critics and viewers to first watch the film and understand its intent before forming opinions. The statement emphasised that freedom of speech does not extend to reputational attacks and warned of legal consequences for any defamation of key cast members, including Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu.

About The Film

Kannappa is based on the old folk story of a mythological character who is a loyal devotee of Lord Shiva. It is a mythological story combined with elements of devotion, action and fantasy. Vishnu Manchu plays the title role and Prabhas appears as Rudra and Akshay Kumar is Lord Shiva. Kajal Aggarwal is Parvathi. The ensmeble cast includes R. Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Madhoo, Preity Mukhundhan, and many others.

The numbers were down for Saturday, but all eyes are now on Sunday to see if it can kickstart some box office momentum. If there's a bounce-back on Day 3, it will be a good sign, but another reduced ticket sales could result in doom for its long term run.