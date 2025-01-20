Kannappa: Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva Stands Tall With Trident And Damru In First Look Poster

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has unveiled his first look as Lord Shiva in the highly anticipated mythological drama Kannappa, headlined by Vishnu Manchu. The film, slated for release on April 25, 2025, boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, Madhoo, and Mohanlal in pivotal roles, with cameo appearances by Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal.

On Monday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share the poster and wrote in the caption, "Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa. Honored to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!" This marks Akshay's second portrayal of a divine entity, following his role as Lord Krishna in the OMG franchise.

In the poster, Akshay Kumar embodies the divine aura of Mahadev, standing majestically on one leg atop a peak. Holding a trident and damru, he exudes power and serenity. The poster is accompanied by the tagline: "The Supreme Lord Who Rules Over The Three Worlds Surrenders Himself to Pure Devotion."

The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, narrates the legendary story of Kannappa Nayannar, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, known for his unparalleled sacrifice of offering his eyes to the deity. The tale is intricately tied to the Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Shot extensively in New Zealand, the picturesque landscapes promise to elevate the film's visual grandeur.